Sir Vivian Richards Stadium North Sound Test records

West Indies will cross swords with Sri Lanka in a 2-Test series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium this month. Even though both teams have struggled in the ICC World Test Championship, this series offers them an opportunity to improve their position on the table.

The Caribbean team has a brilliant Test record at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Out of the visiting teams, only India have registered a Test win in North Sound. West Indies have won three matches at this stadium, while three Tests have ended in a stalemate.

Here's a look at some significant numbers you need to know from the previous Tests played at this venue:

Stadium Name: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

City: North Sound, Antigua

Test Matches Played: 8

Matches Won by West Indies: 3

Matches Won by touring team: 2

Matches Drawn: 3

Highest Individual Score: 200 - Virat Kohli (IND) vs West Indies, 2016

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 7/83 - Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) vs West Indies, 2016

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 8/74 - Ishant Sharma (IND) vs West Indies, 2019

Highest Team Score: 566/8 dec. - India vs West Indies, 2016

Lowest Team Score: 43 - Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2018

Highest Successful Run Chase: 102/1 - West Indies vs New Zealand, 2012

Sri Lanka have never played a Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium before

The Sri Lankan cricket team will play a Test match in North Sound for the first time. Recently, the Islanders lost their first ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Dimuth Karunaratne will be the key player for Sri Lanka

Speaking of Sri Lanka's overall record in Test matches at Caribbean venues, they have won only two Tests away from home against West Indies. The home team has emerged victorious in four of the nine Tests against Sri Lanka, with the remaining three games ending in a draw.

The Sri Lankan team won its last Test in West Indies by four wickets in June 2018. It will be interesting to see if the visitors can draw inspiration from that victory for the upcoming matches.