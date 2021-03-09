Sir Vivian Richards Stadium pitch report and weather conditions

After a closely-contested T20I series, West Indies and Sri Lanka will battle each other in a 3-match ODI series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. This series will be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

The Sri Lankan cricket team will fancy its chances at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium because the home team has won only three ODIs on this ground. The pitch has not assisted the batsmen at this venue.

In the last ODI at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, West Indies successfully defended a 190-run target against the high-profile Indian cricket team. Since West Indies and Sri Lanka will play all three games of this series on this ground, the wicket will likely get slower as the series progresses.

The average first innings score in the 17 ODIs played on this ground is 236, validating the fact that batting is a challenging task on this ground.

The pace bowlers and the spinners have achieved equal success at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. Among current bowlers, Devendra Bishoo is the leading wicket-taker with seven wickets in five matches, while Liam Plunkett dismissed seven batsmen in the two ODIs he played at this stadium. Jason Holder has also been quite successful here, with a five-wicket haul to his name.

Jason Mohammed has scored 182 runs in four ODI innings on this ground. Although his strike rate is close to 70, he has maintained an excellent batting average of 45.50 in the testing conditions. Mohammed will hold the key to success for West Indies in this series.

The visitors will rest their hopes on the quartet of Dimuth Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, and Angelo Mathews.

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium Weather Conditions

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium of North Sound

Advertisement

While there are no predictions for rainfall in North Sound this week, the sky will be cloudy for the first two ODIs between West Indies and Sri Lanka. The final game of this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Series will see a clear sky.

The temperature will stay around 28 degrees Celsius, and the humidity levels are expected to be 70%.