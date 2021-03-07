Sri Lanka name 17-man squad for two-match Test series versus West Indies

Sri Lanka recently named a 17-man squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies starting on March 21.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne is back as captain of the side after missing the home series against England due to a thumb injury.

In another boost for Cricket Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, who missed the England series due to a thigh strain, has recovered and is making a comeback in the Test squad.

Pathum Nissanka has earned his maiden call-up to the Test team. The batsman is currently part of the T20I squad and played the first two games of the three-match series against the West Indies.

The 22-year-old is averaging 67.54 with the bat in first-class cricket and might be in line to make his Test debut. Sri Lanka Cricket released a statement which read:

"Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Roshen Silva, Vishwa Fernando, and Lasith Embuldeniya will leave for the Caribbean tonight to take part in the Test series."

That victory against England means India finish the league phase of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship with a fine view from the top of the table 🔝#INDvENG | #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/rXFiKPXdB7 — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2021

The two-match Test series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Sri Lanka are placed in eighth spot in the table. Meanwhile, West Indies are in sixth position following their impressive Test series win in Bangladesh.

The top two spots for the WTC have already been decided, with India taking on New Zealand in the summit clash on June 18 at Lord's.

Sri Lanka's Test squad for West Indies series

Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Roshen Silva, Vishwa Fernando and Lasith Embuldeniya left for Caribbean last night.



The players from part of the squad, which will play the test series vs West Indies. #WIvSL pic.twitter.com/Z9OKSLtdEn — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) March 7, 2021

Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Dhananjaya De Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Embuldeniya

Sri Lanka's record against West Indies in Tests

The Asian side have a superior head-to-head record against West Indies in Test matches. Sri Lanka have won nine Tests to West Indies' four, while seven games have ended in a draw.

The two teams have played nine times in the Caribbean, with the hosts winning four games and Sri Lanka managing two wins. Three matches ended in a draw.

Sri Lanka will be keen to get things right after being comprehensively outplayed by England at home in their last Test series in January.