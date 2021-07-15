WI vs AUS 2021: Could Mitchell Marsh be the X factor for Australia at the T20 World Cup?

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has enjoyed an excellent week. Prior to Australia's ongoing tour of the West Indies, he had played 19 T20I, in which his performances were largely underwhelming. The matches came over a period of 10 years, which shows how much he struggled to find a place in the eleven. However, the games against West Indies have given Marsh a new ray of hope in his T20I career.

Mitchell Marsh is the highest run-scorer in the series with 189 runs in four matches at an average of 47.25. He was given the opportunity to bat at No.3 in Steve Smith's absence and has certainly made it count. Marsh has carried the Australian batting to a large extent, and while the other batsmen have struggled, he has three 50+ scores.

Mitchell Marsh has done his job with the ball too. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the series with six wickets at an average of just 12.67. His economy rate of 6.91 shows that he has given nothing to the batsmen. Marsh has truly arrived as an all-rounder in this series and has shown that, if used well, he can be a game-changer for any team.

Mitchell Marsh has been a consistent player in the Big Bash League. He has often made it to the Australian team on the back of his performances in the league but has lost his spot due to inconsistent performances for the national side. He has been a dependable batsman for the Perth Scorchers and has scored 1557 runs in 62 games.

Mitchell Marsh could provide the much-needed balance to the Australian side

Mitchell Marsh in the BBL

Apart from his inconsistency, Mitchell Marsh's career has constantly been hampered due to injuries. An injury-free Marsh would be a sight to behold for the cricketing world. Many analysts believe that he has the potential to become one of the best all-rounders in the world. If Marsh can manage to remain fit he could be a key asset for Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Steve Smith recently revealed that he may skip the World Cup in order to be prepared for the Ashes. Mitchell Marsh could be the perfect fit at No.3 if he manages to maintain his form. His all-round ability would provide great balance to the Aussie line-up.

Australia currently play with Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell as their two all-rounders. In spinning conditions, Aston Agar is usually given a go. Having a proper all-rounder like Mitchell Marsh at the top of the order would be a luxury for any team. His bowling would provide Australia with an extra cushion which could be crucial in a big tournament like the World Cup.

The fact that Australia has still not managed to win a T20 World Cup continues to baffle fans. They are among the best teams in the world and play an aggressive brand of cricket.

This could be the perfect opportunity for them to win their first T20 title. They have some of the best modern day T20I players and could be the side to beat in the tournament. The only concern for them is the all-rounders. Apart from Stoinis, they have no genuine all-rounder and Mitchell Marsh is a player who can fill this void, thereby completing the Aussie team.

Marsh has struck form at the perfect time. He now needs to maintain it and, more importantly, keep himself fit. He is only 29-years-old and has a lot of cricket left in him. Mitchell Marsh will be seen in action in the fifth T20I, which will be played on July 17.

