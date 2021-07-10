West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I Prediction: Who will win today's match?

1-0 up in the five-match T20I series, a confident West Indies will face Australia in the second game in St Lucia on Saturday. The match will begin at 7:30 PM (local time) and 5:00 AM IST (July 11).

Led by Nicholas Pooran in the absence of Kieron Pollard, West Indies staged a terrific comeback to clinch the opening T20I by 18 runs. Australia seemed to be cruising at 108 for 4 while chasing 146 for victory. However, the dismissal of Ben McDermott marked the beginning of a dramatic collapse, which saw the Aussies lose their last six wickets for just 19 runs.

Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy (4/24) and Hayden Walsh Jr (3/23) starred for West Indies as Australia stumbled in sensational fashion. McCoy dismissed Josh Philippe (1) and ran through the tail while Walsh Jr claimed the massive wicket of Mitchell Marsh (51 off 31). Fabian Allen also chipped in with the scalps of Australian skipper Aaron Finch (4) and Moises Henriques (16).

After losing Finch cheaply, Australia seemed to be cruising along as Matthew Wade hammered 33 in 14 balls with the aid of three sixes. Andre Russell, however, had him caught at deep point to bring West Indies back in the game.

It was Russell who had lifted West Indies to 145 for 6 after they crumbled to 65 for 4, batting first. The big-hitting West Indian clobbered 51 in 28 balls to guide the hosts to a total that would, eventually, prove to be too much for Australia.

Give us your BEST adjective to describe the performances from these two!! 🔥🔥



Congrats to Obed and @rashidi_jr_268 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#WIvAUS #MissionMaroon pic.twitter.com/t9iZMcLdry — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 10, 2021

West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20I Match Prediction: Who will come out on top in St Lucia?

Despite winning the first T20I, West Indies wouldn’t start the second match in St Lucia as favorites. It is a known fact in cricket world that the Windies are renowned for their inconsistency. Against South Africa as well, they squandered a great opportunity to register a series win.

Of course, West Indies will be pleased with their effort in the first game, especially with how their bowlers engineered a comeback. McCoy and Walsh Jr were brilliant but there still a few areas of concern for the hosts. Chris Gayle hasn’t been among the runs in recent matches. West Indies will be worried about the veteran batter’s form with an eye on the T20 World Cup later in the year.

Pooran got an opportunity to lead West Indies in Pollard’s absence in the first T20I, but his batting form remains a worry. Also, Shimron Hetmyer has been getting starts but the big knocks are missing. West Indies would like to tick a few more boxes in the second T20I.

The weakness in the Australian camp, with seven key players pulling out of the tour, came to the fore as the visitors collapsed in the first game. The middle and lower order just could not stand up to the West Indies bowlers.

5️⃣0️⃣ in style!@Russell12A gets his maiden T20I half century for the #MenInMaroon off just 26 balls.



Live Scorecard⬇️https://t.co/C63tCIp0XF pic.twitter.com/vqxQqF4UE6 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 10, 2021

Marsh and Wade did impress with the bat while Josh Hazlewood (3/12) was outstanding with the ball. However, the Aussies will be looking for some inspiration from skipper Finch as they seek to make a strong comeback.

Prediction: Australia will win the second T20I against West Indies.

Edited by Samya Majumdar