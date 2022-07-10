WI vs BAN prediction: Who will win today’s 1st ODI?

Bangladesh and West Indies are set to lock horns in the first game of a three-match ODI series. The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host the encounter.

Bangladesh are yet to win a match on their current tour of the Caribbean. After losing the Test series 2-0, the Tigers went down 2-0 in the T20I series. They could also have lost the first T20I in Dominica had rain not played spoilsport.

Tamim Iqbal, the skipper of the ODI team, said that Bangladesh feel more confident while playing in the 50-over format. Earlier this year, the Tigers defeated South Africa 2-1 in the latter's backyard.

Tamim and Liton Das are most likely to open the batting for the Tigers. Earlier, it was learned that Shakib Al Hasan, who played in the Test and T20I series, won't be available for the ODI series and the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

West Indies, led by Nicholas Pooran, are in pretty good form. They recently defeated the Netherlands 3-0 in a bilateral ODI series. The likes of Alzarri Joseph and Shai Hope, who both didn't play in the T20Is, have returned.

Can Bangladesh (BAN) beat West Indies (WI)?

In ODIs, Bangladesh have given the West Indies a run for their money ever since they first met way back in 1999. Out of 41 matches, the Tigers have won 18 while losing 21. Two matches ended in no-results.

In West Indies, the home side have won eight out of 13 matches against Bangladesh. When playing under Tamim's leadership, Bangladesh have defeated the West Indies in all three matches that they played against them. It remains to be seen if the Tigers can continue their winning run under their current skipper.

Prediction: West Indies to win the match.

