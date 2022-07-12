WI vs BAN prediction: Who will win today’s 1st ODI?

West Indies (WI) and Bangladesh (BAN) will meet in the second ODI at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday, July 13. Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first game.

Having lost the Test and the T20I series, the visitors were under pressure to deliver. They responded well, claiming a six-wicket win in the first ODI. Despite missing Shakib al Hasan, the visitors put up a good all-round display to register their first win on the tour.

Bangladesh have done particularly well in the ODI format compared to Tests and T20Is recently. They will be pleased to have won their first game, where they fared well with both bat and ball. Their bowlers first set up the game for them, restricting the hosts to just 149-9 before romping home with six wickets to spare.

West Indies have had the better of their opponents on this tour so far. With wins in both the Test and T20I series, they were expected to start the one-day series on a winning note. However, things did not go according to plan for Nicholas Pooran and Co. in the opening ODI.

The hosts will be eager to bounce back and level the series against their upbeat visitors after a poor showing in the first game.

Can West Indies (WI) beat Bangladesh (BAN)?

Bangladesh will be confident of their chances after winning the first ODI. Their first win of the tour should also lift their spirits. None of the West Indies batters could stay at the crease long enough as they failed to put up enough runs on the board.

Bangladesh have done well in the 50-over format recently, beating South Africa 2-1 in their previous series. They are a much-better and well-balanced unit in this format.

Under Tamim Iqbal, they have beaten the West Indies four times in as many games. Despite playing at home, the hosts will be challenged by the Tigers and are under pressure to bounce back if they do not want to concede the ODI series.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win.

