WI vs BAN prediction: Who will win today’s 1st T20I?

Bangladesh are currently touring the West Indies for a multi-format series. Nothing has gone right for them so far as they have failed to win a single game and have already been whitewashed in the Test series.

The limited-overs series between the two nations follows the two-match Test series. The first game of the T20I series will be played on July 2 at the Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

With both sides having put up solid squads, it promises to be a cracking contest. Both sides will be eager to start the white-ball fixtures on a positive note.

Nicholas Pooran will be leading the West Indies in the shorter formats. Their last limited-overs series was against Pakistan, against whom they suffered a whitewash in the three-match ODI series. But having performed very well in the Test series against Bangladesh last month, the home side will look to start on a winning note. Obed McCoy has returned to the T20I squad and they will surely start as favorites.

Bangladesh are really struggling on this tour. After a drubbing in the Test series, the action shifts to the shorter formats, where they will hope to bounce back.

Their last white-ball series was against South Africa, whom they beat by a 2-1 margin at their home. They can certainly draw some inspiration from it and challenge the West Indies on the Caribbean shores.

Will Bangladesh (BAN) beat the West Indies (WI)?

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Bangladesh haven’t had the best of times in red-ball cricket of late. Although they will be eager to make a statement in the shortest format.

They have some experienced players on their side and if they can play to their potential, the visitors certainly have the ability to defeat West Indies.

West Indies, meanwhile, have some T20 superstars in their ranks. Their T20 specialists will be eager to step up for their national side and contribute to the team’s success.

The home conditions will prove to be an advantage for them leading into the T20I series. Expect the hosts to get an early lead in the series by defeating Bangladesh in the first T20I on Saturday.

Prediction: West Indies (WI) to win this encounter.

