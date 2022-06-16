WI vs BAN prediction: Who will win today’s 1st Test match? 

The West Indies are all set to host Bangladesh for a multi-format series, which begins on June 16 with the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound in Antigua. The two-match series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23.

West Indies’ white-ball squad recently toured Pakistan but they will have a different squad for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

The Test side will be led by Kraigg Brathwaite. The batting lineup comprises Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, and John Campbell. The bowling department will be led by Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales, with Kemar Roach’s inclusion to be decided on the basis of the results of his fitness test.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, hosted Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series last month. After the first game ended in a draw, they suffered a 10-wicket defeat in the second game to lose the series by a 1-0 margin.

They have now named Shakib Al Hasan as their Test skipper, who will have his first assignment as a full-time Test captain. The Asian side have experienced players in their ranks who will look to step up to start the series on a winning note.

With the Test series being part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23, both sides will look to get an early lead in the series and grab crucial points.

Will Bangladesh (BAN) beat West Indies (WI)?

Bangladesh are coming off a series loss against Sri Lanka at home. They failed to fire in unison and need to bring out their A-game to challenge West Indies on the Caribbean shores. Their batters need to step up to post bigger totals in the series.

West Indies, meanwhile, have put together a solid squad for their home series against Bangladesh. Additionally, the home conditions will lend them an advantage over the Asian side.

If their players play to their potential, they certainly have a chance to start the series on a winning note. Expect the hosts to beat Bangladesh in the first Test in Antigua.

Prediction: West Indies (WI) to win this game.

