WI vs BAN prediction: Who will win today’s 3rd ODI?

West Indies (WI) and Bangladesh (BAN) will clash in the third ODI on Saturday, July 16. This is the final match of their three-match series, with Bangladesh having sealed the series 2-0 coming into this contest.

The Tigers redeemed themselves after disappointing earlier on tour. They registered a six-wicket win in the first ODI and backed that up with a nine-wicket win in the next.

With their win on Wednesday, they also took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Their bowlers were impressive once again, as they bowled out the West Indies for just 108 in 35 overs. Mehidy Hasan picked up four wickets, while Nasum Ahmed picked up three. The visitors set up the game nicely once again courtesy of a brilliant display with the ball.

Their batters then made light work of the chase to wrap up the game in just 20.4 overs, with captain Tamim Iqbal scoring an unbeaten fifty to lead from the front. In the process, Bangladesh proved once again that they're a far better unit coming in the ODI format, registering a comprehensive victory.

Meanwhile, after dominating in Tests and T20Is, things have gone south for the West Indies in the one-day series. They have failed to cross the 150-mark for the second time. Their performance in the second game was poorer compared to the first.

With the series already lost, West Indies will look to end it on a positive note with a better performance in the third ODI.

Can West Indies (WI) beat Bangladesh (BAN)?

Bangladesh come into this game on the back of consecutive wins. They had a stellar all-round outing in the second ODI, which will boost their confidence. It's commendable to see them put the woes of the Test and T20I series behind them to bounce back so convincingly in the ODIs.

West Indies have struggled with their batting in this series. Their batters will have to rise to the occasion to challenge the upbeat visitors in the final game to salvage some pride.

The visitors, under Tamim Iqbal, have now beaten the West Indies five times in as many games and continue to enjoy a successful run in the one-day format recently. They are likely to beat the hosts once again and complete a 3-0 clean sweep.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win.

