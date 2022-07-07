WI vs BAN prediction: Who will win today’s 3rd T20I?

West Indies (WI) and Bangladesh (BAN) will clash in the third and final T20I of their series on Thursday, July 7 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The first game of the series was washed out while the team from the Caribbean won the second T20I.

Batting first, West Indies put up a solid total of 193 for the loss of five wickets from their 20 overs. Brandon King scored a steady 57 at he top of the order while Rovman Powell displayed his power-hitting skills to give them a brilliant finish. Powell smashed an unbeaten 28-ball 61.

Shoriful Islam was the only bright aspect for Bangladesh as he picked up a couple of wickets.

In the chase, Bangladesh were reduced to 23/3 and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Despite an unbeaten 68 from veteran Shakib Al Hasan, the visitors fell well short of the target, finishing on 158 for the loss of six wickets and losing by 35 runs. They struggled in both the batting and bowling departments in what was a poor display.

Heading into the third T20I, West Indies will aim to win the series while Bangladesh will have to win this game at any cost to draw level.

Can Bangladesh (BAN) beat West Indies (WI)?

Bangladesh’s bowlers failed to restrict West Indies in the second T20I. Despite picking up a couple of early wickets, they could not build on from there. All of their bowlers were on the expensive side.

Shoriful Islam picked up a couple of wickets and Mosaddek Hossain was the only bowler who was economical, bowling just a solitary over. Their bowlers will undoubtedly have to put up a better performance.

In addition, their batters weren’t as impressive either. It was yet another batting failure as none of their batters, barring Shakib and Afif Hossain, could get going. They failed to build partnerships, which was their undoing chasing a massive total.

Bangladesh will need their batting to step up and fire in unison for them to win the third T20I. The batters are clearly under the pump after a string of poor performances.

Meanwhile, West Indies batted well to post a match-winning total. They have plenty of firepower with the willow and proved the same once again in the second T20I. Their batters took the bowling on with positive intent from the start to put Bangladesh in a spot of bother.

Their bowlers also backed them up as they did not allow the visitors to get close to the target. Obed McCoy and Romario Shepherd picked up a couple of wickets each and received enough support to stop the opposition from stringing together partnerships.

The hosts will begin the third T20I as firm favorites to win and seal the series.

Prediction: West Indies to win.

