WI vs ENG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd Test match – March 24th, 2022

West Indies (WI) and England (ENG) will lock horns in the final game of the Test series. The third Test begins on March 24 at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada.

Both Tests ended in draws, so the winner of the final Test will take it all. There was an intense battle in the second Test that eventually ended in a draw. Expect another cracking battle between bat and ball over the next five days.

On that note, here's a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the third Test between the West Indies and England.

#3 Kraigg Brathwaite (WI)

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was the standout performer for the hosts in the second Test.

He played a huge role and stood tall against the English bowlers in both innings to help his team draw the game. He faced 489 deliveries in the first innings for his 160 and followed that by remaining unbeaten on 56 off 184 balls to deny England victory.

Brathwaite was brilliant in his defence, and the English bowlers struggled to pick up his wicket. He is leading by example and has already played two marathon knocks. He is an automatic selection in your Dream11 side.

#2 Ben Stokes (ENG)

Ben Stokes scored an outstanding ton in the first innings of the second Test at the Kensington Oval. Coming in to bat at five, he started cautiously before he brought up his 11th Test ton. He followed that up by picking up two wickets as well.

The dynamic English all-rounder is the go-to man for Joe Root in crisis, and he has delivered. Stokes has proven his worth once again, so you’ve got to have him in your Dream11 team, as he can contribute with both bat and ball.

#1 Joe Root (ENG)

Joe Root is in the form of his life. He has been fabulous in the last 12 months, and it’s going to be difficult to stop him.

He continued his rich form with the bat by scoring a century in the second Test. Coming in to bat in the fourth over, Root steadied the English ship and brought up his 25th Test ton before getting dismissed for 153.

Root has scored 284 runs in this series, which includes two centuries. and there could be more to come from the English captain. He has been a prolific runscorer for England recently and will look to score big in the final game of the series.

