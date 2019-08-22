WI vs IND, 1st Test: West Indies' predicted playing XI and key players

The home team will look to give India a run for their money in the longest format of the game

Having lost the ODI and T20I series quite comprehensively, hosts West Indies will look to get things back on track when they don the whites for the first time to kick off their ICC World Test Championship campaign against Virat Kohli's Indian side.

While West Indies were able to register a series win against England last time around, things are expected to be a lot more difficult when they tackle the No.1-ranked Test team in the world.

West Indies have a poor Test record against India of late and Jason Holder's side will need to conjure up some magic if they are to withstand the Indian onslaught.

India will certainly start as favorites to win the first Test. However, these 11 West Indian players will be tasked with stopping Kohli's side in their tracks:

Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell will open the innings for the West Indies, followed by the reliable Shai Hope at number 3.

The dominant trio of Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase will constitute the team's middle order and will be ably supported by Shane Dowrich at number 7.

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall will most likely make his Test debut while fast bowlers Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach will look to get early breakthroughs with the new ball.

Key Players for West Indies - Jason Holder and Shai Hope

The cornerstones of the West Indian team

All-rounder Jason Holder will have to lead his team from the front to ensure that they put up a fight. Wicket-keeper batsman Shai Hope will have the responsibility of scoring the bulk of West Indies' runs against a potent Indian bowling unit. It won't be an understatement to say that West Indies' fortunes hinge on the performances of their star duo.

West Indies' Predicted Playing XI

Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder (c), Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach