WI vs IND 2019, 2nd T20I: Player ratings for Team India

Parshva Shah
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
86   //    05 Aug 2019, 19:37 IST

India put on another decent performance to clinch the series
India put on another decent performance to clinch the series

The rebuilding process of India looks to be on the right track as they look to build a formidable squad for the ICC World T20 to be held in Australia next year.

India won by 22 runs by the DLS method against West Indies as rain played spoilsport, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series. This was a much-improved performance than the one in the first T20I, partly because there was not as much moisture in the pitch,

Electing to bat first after winning the toss for the second consecutive game, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stitched together a 67-run partnership before Dhawan's innings came to an end. The pitch slowed down as the innings progressed, and timing the ball became more and more difficult.

Krunal Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja's last over blitzkrieg propelled India to a sizable total of 167, which was a par score on a pitch that was transforming onto the slower side.

Defending 168 against a star-studded West Indian line-up can be a monumental task if you don't tighten the screws from the very first ball. And that is exactly what both Washington Sundar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar did.

West Indies lost the wicket of Evin Lewis in the second over, followed by Narine's dismissal in the next over. At the end of 4 overs, West Indies were struggling at 9-2.

But a solid fightback led by Rovman Powell brought them back in the game, before Krunal Pandya provided a double blow by scalping Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell's wickets off successive deliveries, hence denting their hopes of leveling the series.

The full player ratings are below.

Rohit Sharma - 9: He started his innings with a boundary, and that set the tone for what was a pretty well-constructed innings. He hit three maximums, making him the player with the highest number of sixes in T20 internationals. He top-scored with 67 runs, and showed class, continuing his sublime form.

Shikhar Dhawan - 6: He is slowly starting to get in form, and his short-lived innings gave India the perfect start. He got out in a silly manner, playing across the line and getting himself bowled. On a bright note though, he looked in good touch and scored 23 runs at 143.75.

Virat Kohli - 5.5: Given the tremendously high standards he has set for himself, it's a shame for him to not convert his starts into half-centuries. He scored 28 runs and could've stayed until the end, had it not been for a Sheldon Cottrell delivery that beat him all ends up.

Rishabh Pant - 2: His dismal form in T20I's continues, as he lasted for only 5 deliveries and scored just 4 runs. His performances are nowhere close to the talent we have witnessed, and its high time he grabs the next opportunity because he has been given ample opportunities.

Manish Pandey - 3: After this performance, it's very likely that Shreyas Iyer will replace Pandey for the final match. He managed to score just 6 runs and being an experienced player, it was expected from him to finish the innings well after Virat Kohli's dismissal.

Krunal Pandya - 9: Krunal Pandya is becoming a vital cog for India in the T20I setup, and he is starting to become an indispensable player for Virat Kohli. He struggled with the bat initially before smashing Keemo Paul for two consecutive sixes in the final over of the innings. He got the set pair of Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell out off consecutive deliveries, as Powell was well on course to snatch the game from India's hands. A well-deserved Man of the Match award in the end for the Baroda southpaw.

Ravindra Jadeja - 6.5: He had a part to play in only 10 balls in the entire match, 4 with the bat and 6 with the ball. He hit a six off the penultimate ball of the innings to give India the psychological advantage heading into the second innings. With the ball, he was introduced in the 15th over, and that was his only over, giving away just 6 runs. Otherwise, he didn't have much to do in the match.

Washington Sundar - 9: Another candidate for the Man of the Match award. He once again opened the bowling and put the swashbuckling Sunil Narine under tremendous pressure in the first over. Gave away just 12 runs in 3 overs, and picked the wicket of Narine. He seems to form an impressive new-ball partnership with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 8: He put on the brakes early on with his tight lengths and clever variations. He looked in good rhythm and picked a wicket to complement his economy rate of 3.50.

K Khaleel Ahmed - 4.5: The left-armer bowled 3 overs and gave away 22 runs. He couldn't pick up a wicket and capitalize on the strong start provided by Sundar and Bhuvneshwar.

Navdeep Saini - 3: A disappointing performance from Saini. Just under 24 hours after he had a debut to remember, he gave West Indies a chance to make a comeback as he looked out of control with his line and lengths. He conceded 27 runs in 3 overs and his inexperience at the international stage was evident.


West Indies vs India 2019 Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Krunal Pandya T20
