WI vs IND 2019: Four top Indian batsmen who never scored an ODI century in West Indies

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly

The Indian team is flying to West Indies to play two Tests, three ODIs and three T20s from the 3rd of August. India has been a formidable force in the limited-overs format winning bilateral series in Australia and New Zealand in the recent past. Adding to this, India have never lost an ODI series against West Indies since 2006 which highlights their dominance in world cricket. This was also due to the fact that the West Indies team saw a decline in the last decade with the likes of Brian Lara, Ramnaresh Sarwan, and Shivnarine Chanderpaul retiring from international cricket.

On the other hand, the Indian team saw new talents emerge in the form of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma that helped them secure famous wins overseas. Also, the Indian team would be looking to get some wins under their belt after their disappointing defeat in the World Cup semi-final. This means that the batting line-up has to step up to get the job done. But, there is a surprising fact that there are some players who have toured the country but failed to score a hundred. Let us have a look at the four famous Indians who are yet to score an ODI hundred in West Indies:

#4 Rohit Sharma:

Rohit Sharma

The stand out player for India in the 2019 World cup was none other than the ‘Hitman’. He had an incredible tournament, finishing with 648 runs in 10 matches and averaging over 70. With the amount of confidence he has right now, he will definitely be itching to score his maiden hundred in West Indies. It is quite an astonishing fact that one of the best openers of this era is yet to score a ton in the West Indies.

He has been part of the squad since 2007 and has toured the country on few occasions. Unlike Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit has enjoyed successful stints in the Caribbean. He has played in 14 games and amassed close to 500 runs at an average of 54.33 with five fifties to his name. Its been almost six years since he has played in West Indies which means a ton is definitely on its way this time around for him.

