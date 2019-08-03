×
WI vs IND 2019: 3 records Rohit Sharma could break in this tour

03 Aug 2019, 12:21 IST

Rohit Sharma set for few records against West indies
India’s tour of West Indies is set to commence on 3rd August with the first T20I set to be played in Florida. This tour consists of 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches.

Post the semifinal exit from the 2019 World Cup, India would like to put up a dominant performance against the hosts. In order to do that, the top order, which did extremely well in the World Cup will need to deliver once again.

With the return of Shikhar Dhawan from injury, the Indian top-order looks solid as Rohit Sharma is in some scintillating form. He scored 648 runs in the recently concluded World Cup that included five hundred and he was the prime reason for India’s success in the league stage.

Rohit Sharma has multiple records to his name that might or might not be broken in the near future. However, there are some records that he can be backed to surpass in the upcoming series against the West Indies.

Let us have a look at three records that can be broken by the Indian opener.

#3 Most 50+ scores v West Indies

Rohit Sharma has a good record against WI
West Indies have been a formidable force in the T20s, having won the recent World Cup in 2016. In order to perform well against them, India will have to bat well. Tillakaratne Dilshan, who was known for providing explosive starts for Sri Lanka has four 50+ scores against the West Indies, which is the most by any player.

Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, and Rohit Sharma are behind Dilshan with three 50+ scores. With the T20 series beginning from Saturday, Rohit Sharma who is in great touch would be eyeing the top position of this list.

He has thus far scored 334 runs at a strike rate of 145.85 and an average of 47.71. This includes two fifties and a hundred that he scored in November 2018. This also highlights the fact that he is at his very best when he faces the West Indies attack and with three T20s in line, there’s a high probability of him replacing Dilshan on top of the list.

