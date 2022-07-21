WI vs IND 2022: 3 current Indian players with most ODI wickets against West Indies 

In just less than two days from now, the Indian men's cricket team is set to commence their white-ball tour of the West Indies. The two nations will lock horns for a three-match ODI series before featuring in five T20Is later.

Following their recent impressive 2-1 victory in the ODI series against England, the Men in Blue arrived in Trinidad on Tuesday. Experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the ODIs as several first-choice names are being rested.

The three-match series, where all the games will be played in the Port of Spain, will provide a massive opportunity for young players to shine. They will look to stake their claim for a regular spot in the Indian white-ball squad.

The Caribbean team's trip to India earlier this year for a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series was the last time the two sides played each other. In all six of those white-ball matches, the hosts completely outclassed the Windies and won every game.

With the two teams set to play against each other on Friday (July 22), we take a look at the three current highest wicket-takers in ODIs for India against the West Indies.

#3. Kuldeep Yadav - 26 wickets

Kuldeep Yadav during India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

India's most successful Chinaman spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, is third on the list. The wily spinner has often done well against the hard-hitting Caribbean batting line-up and has picked up 26 wickets in 15 innings.

Kuldeep's economy also reads a good 4.94 alongside a bowling average of under 25 and picking up one wicket in every five overs. His best bowling performance against the Windies was 3/41, which came in the third ODI between the two sides in 2017.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda BREAKING



BCCI have announced India’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies 🏏



Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal & Jasprit Bumrah are rested

KL Rahul, R Ashwin & Kuldeep Yadav are back in the squad



While Kuldeep isn't part of the Indian squad for the ODIs, he will be undergoing final assessment tests to decide whether he can travel to West Indies for the T20I series. The 27-year-old, who has put up with several injuries in recent times, sustained a blow on his hands during a net practice session last month.

#2. Mohammad Shami - 37 wickets

West Indies v India - One Day International Series.

One of the best Indian seamers, Mohammad Shami loves playing against the Men in Maroon. He stands second on this list and is also second behind Kapil Dev on the list of Indian pacers with the most wickets versus the West Indies.

In just 18 games against them, Shami has taken 37 wickets (his best ODI tally against any opposition) at an outstanding average and strike rate of 22.5 and 24, respectively.

The Bengal-born pacer has produced four four-wicket hauls against the Windies, including a match-winning 4/16 during the ICC World Cup 2019. India won the match by 125 runs after restricting West Indies to 143 runs.

Shami had a great outing in England recently. However, he has been rested from the forthcoming white-ball series against the Windies.

#1. Ravindra Jadeja - 41 wickets

India v West Indies - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

The current Indian player with the most ODI wickets against West Indies is none other than Ravindra Jadeja. The spin all-rounder has been an integral part of the Indian team across formats over the years.

Having played the 50-over format since 2009, Jadeja has come up with significant contributions in all three departments for the Men in Blue. As for his bowling, the left-arm spinner becomes a dangerous customer when he gets some turn from the surface.

Against West Indies, Jadeja has been the most successful Indian spinner in ODIs alongside Anil Kumble, scalping 41 wickets in 27 innings. Jadeja's only one-day internationals fifer came against the same opposition as well. His 5/36 helped India restrict the West Indies to 233/9 in a group match in the 2013 Champions Trophy, which India chased down in 39 overs.

The Saurashtra-born all-rounder will once again hold importance in the upcoming series as he will be India's vice-captain for the very first time during the three ODIs.

