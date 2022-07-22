WI vs IND 2022: Top 10 Shubman Gill memes after his unfortunate run-out dismissal in the first ODI

Talented youngster Shubman Gill made a wonderful comeback into the Indian ODI side after almost two years against West Indies at Queen's Park Oval on July 22. He marked the occasion with a stroke-filled half-century. However, his knock ended in an unfortunate way in the form of a run-out due to negligent running between the wickets.

Before the fateful incident, Gill had galloped to 64 in just 53 balls in the Men in Blue's first ODI against West Indies in the three-match series. He looked in imperious touch and was set for a big knock on a decent batting track.

However, the 22-year-old was caught lazing by Nicholas Pooran. Shikhar Dhawan stroked the ball for a single but Gill was slow between wickets, allowing Pooran to make a brilliant throw on the stumps.

Fans react to Shubman Gill's knock in the 1st ODI

Fans were frustrated after witnessing Shubman Gill's laziness while running between wickets. They slammed him for throwing his wicket away after a great start.

Some also applauded him for giving the team a good opening partnership and setting up a launchpad for the middle-order. Fans expressed their views through intriguing memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill give India a perfect start with 119-run opening stand

After being asked to bat first, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill provided the visitors with an ideal start with their 119-run partnership in 17.4 overs. While Dhawan cautiously began his innings, Gill played with attacking intent from the onset.

The Punjab-born batter hit an elegant off-drive for a boundary off his first delivery and did not look back after that. Gill then showcased his repertoire of shots on both sides of the wicket. Shikhar Dhawan kept rotating the strike and played second fiddle in the partnership.

After Gill's departure, Dhawan (97) continued to anchor the innings and put on a 94-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer for the second wicket. However, the southpaw got out just three runs shy of a century.

Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav also departed soon after, followed by Sanju Samson and Axar Patel. The visitors were 294/6 at the time of writing this article.

