WI vs IND Prediction: Who will win 2nd T20I?

The second game of the T20I series between West Indies and India will be played at Warner Park in Basseterre in St Kitts on Monday, August 1. India currently lead the five-match series by a 1-0 margin.

After clean-sweeping the ODI series, the Indian side carried forward the winning momentum in the T20I series to win the first game comprehensively. After being asked to bat first, the Indian side posted 190 on the board, losing six wickets. Rohit Sharma scored 64 at the top of the order, whereas Dinesh Karthik played a sensational cameo of 41* off just 19 balls.

The West Indies’ batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they faltered in the chase. They never got going as they only managed to score 122 in their 20 overs for the loss of eight wickets. The Indian bowlers bowled brilliantly and won the game comprehensively by 68 runs to go 1-0 up in the series.

The Caribbean side were outplayed in the first T20I and will have to be at their absolute best to bounce back in the series. The Indian side are yet to lose a game on this tour and will be riding high with confidence going into the next fixture.

Will West Indies (WI) beat India (IND) in the second T20I?

India have looked a far better side than the West Indies. The ODI series was a close-fought one, with all the games going down to the wire, but the visitors managed to hold their nerves to whitewash the Men in Maroon. They have been unstoppable and a tougher challenge awaits the Caribbean side on Monday.

West Indies are struggling to fire in unison and were outplayed in the first game of the series. They will have to put in a much-improved performance to level the series. They have got some exciting players on their side and if they play to their potential, they can certainly challenge this high-flying Indian side.

The Indian side looked flawless in the first T20I and will start as favorites ahead of the next game. They look a settled unit and it won’t be a surprise if they go 2-0 up in the series by beating West Indies on Monday.

Prediction: India (IND) to win this encounter.

