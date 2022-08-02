WI vs IND Prediction: Who will win 3rd T20I?

West Indies and India will square off in the third T20I on Tuesday, August 2, at Warner Park in St Kitts. This is a five-match series, which is currently tied at 1-1.

West Indies were down and out after their 68-run defeat in the first T20I. However, they made amends right away in the second game to beat India comprehensively by five wickets and draw the series level.

Bowling first, Obed McCoy delivered a huge blow as he got Rohit Sharma out off the very first delivery of the innings. West Indies kept picking up wickets right from the start. In no time, they had India struggling at 61/4, with the top order obliterated.

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja then stitched together a useful partnership but both the set batters were soon dismissed, with the score being 115/6. India could never get the innings going in the second T20I and were eventually bowled out for 138 runs.

Obed McCoy had a memorable outing as he picked up six wickets, taking two at the top and coming back to pick up four at the backend to clean up the innings. Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph were also amongst the wickets in an all-round effort.

During the chase, Kyle Mayers and Brandon King got West Indies off to a steady start, adding 46 runs for the opening stand in the powerplay. Mayers was sent back soon after but the platform was well set by then.

West Indies did lose a few wickets along the way but made sure they were in the hunt and managed to get home with five wickets to spare in the end. Brandon King set it up nicely for them with his 52-ball 68, which included eight fours and two sixes.

They were under some pressure but Devon Thomas grabbed his opportunity with both hands, smacking an unbeaten 19-ball 31 to finish the game for them.

India did not have enough runs on the board to play with and the hosts put up a spirited effort in the second T20I to make a strong comeback. India will look to bounce back after having dominated the entire tour so far.

Will West Indies (WI) beat India (IND) in the third T20I?

Can West Indies carry the momentum into the 3rd game of the series? (Image: Getty)

West Indies did register an impressive win in the second game. However, it will be interesting to see if they can keep up a similar performance in the upcoming game. They have struggled with their batting and will need a consistent effort to beat India once again.

India, on the other hand, will not be bothered a lot by their defeat in the previous T20I as they have been performing as a unit on a consistent basis. They certainly have what it takes to put this loss behind them and put up a good all-round showing.

Rohit and his men will once again begin as favorites to win this match. The pressure is on West Indies to repeat what they did in the previous match.

Prediction: India (IND) to win this encounter.

