WI vs IRE prediction: Who will win the 2nd ODI?

West Indies and Ireland will lock horns in the second game of their three-match ODI series on Tuesday, January 11, at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

West Indies, led by Kieron Pollard, have made an impressive start to their campaign. On Saturday, January 8, they defeated Ireland by 24 runs to take a crucial 1-0 lead.

After being put in to bat first, the Caribbean team racked up a competitive score of 269 on the board. The hosts were bowled all out seven balls short of their quota of 50 overs.

Shamarh Brooks was the pick of the Caribbean batters as he notched 93 runs off 89 balls with the help of nine fours and three sixes. The right-hander came to bat in the 17th over and stayed in the middle until the 45th over.

Skipper Pollard also came to the party as he scored 69 quickfire runs off 66 balls with the help of four fours and as many sixes. Shai Hope managed only 29 runs.

Mark Adair and Craig Young picked up three wickets apiece for the visiting team. Andy McBrine also accounted for the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Roston Chase.

Ireland lost the early wicket of William Porterfield as left-arm spinner Akeal Hosen struck first blood. From there on, skipper Andrew Balbirnie pulled his socks up and bailed his team out of jail. He scored 71 runs off 94 balls with the help of seven fours and one six. It was Romario Shepherd, who picked up his crucial wicket in the 37th over.

McBrine made 34, but had to retire hurt. Harry Tector carried forward the good work and racked up a well-made half-century.

The middle and lower order couldn’t quite step up for Ireland. George Dockrell scored 30 off 25, but didn’t get much support from others. Adair also chipped in with a brisk nine-ball 21 that included three sixes.

Alzarri Joseph and Shepherd got three wickets apiece for the West Indies.

Can Ireland beat the West Indies?

Lions v Ireland: Warm Up Game

West Indies won their first game, but didn’t quite play like the favorites. The hosts need to up their game a bit.

Ireland, on the other hand, put in a spirited showing, but it will need a herculean effort from them to get past the Caribbean team.

Prediction: West Indies to win the game.

