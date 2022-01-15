WI vs IRE prediction: Who will win the 3rd ODI?

The third and final game of the ODI series between West Indies and Ireland will be played on January 16 at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. The series is level at 1-1 and it’s all to play for in the final game.

West Indies defeated the visitors in the first game by 24 runs, but the visitors bounced back to level the series in the next game. It was a rain-curtailed fixture. After being asked to bat first, West Indies were knocked over for 229. Contributions from Romario Shepherd (50), Odean Smith (46) and Shamarh Brooks (43) helped their cause.

Andy McBrine picked up four wickets for Ireland and was well supported by Craig Young as he finished with three scalps. It was a tricky chase for the Irish side. Rain arrived and the second innings was reduced to 36 overs, with the revised target of 168 to the visitors.

Their batters were up to the challenge as their top-order batters contributed and an unbeaten fifty from Harry Tector (54* off 75 balls) helped them chase down the total with five wickets in hand. The hosts tried hard but failed to defend the total. Akeal Hosein finished with two wickets.

It was a good all-round performance from the visitors to level the series and they will be looking to repeat their performance in the decider. West Indies need to be on their toes on Sunday.

Can Ireland (IRE) beat West Indies (WI)?

We saw the Irish side defeat West Indies in the second ODI. They have some exciting players on their side and if they play to their potential, we can’t rule out them winning the series. Kieron Pollard needs to make sure they learn from their mistakes and come out all guns blazing in the decider.

West Indies’ batters struggled in the second ODI and the Irish side exploited their weaknesses. However, with the likes of Pollard, Pooran on their side, the hosts start as favorites on Sunday and the Irish side needs to be at their absolute best to seal the series. Expect West Indies to win the final game and seal the series.

Prediction: West Indies to win this game.

