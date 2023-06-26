WI vs NED Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

West Indies (WI) and the Netherlands (NED) are set to face each other in Match No.18 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Monday, June 26. The Takashinga Sports Club in Harare will host the encounter.

West Indies have already made their way through to the Super 6 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. But they have reasons to worry about. Their chances of advancing to the main event in India took a massive dent after they lost to hosts Zimbabwe by 35 runs on Saturday at the Harare Sports Club.

The Caribbean team did a decent job after restricting Zimbabwe to 268 in 49.5 overs. Shai Hope’s men were in contention to chase down the target halfway through their run-chase. But things started changing gradually and they were bowled out for 233 in 44.4 overs.

Kyle Mayers scored a half-century, but his valiant efforts could not pay dividends. If they lose to the Netherlands, West Indies will need a miracle to finish among the top two teams of the Qualifiers.

Netherlands, led by Scott Edwards, on the other hand, have a great chance of going to the top of the table if they beat Hope and Co. They will be fairly high on confidence after beating Rohit Paudel’s Nepal by seven wickets. Their opening batter Max O’Dowd is in brilliant form and also won the Player of the Match award against Nepal.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, WI vs NED Prediction: Can Netherlands beat the West Indies?

West Indies will go into the match as firm favourites as they are much stronger than their opponents, at least on paper. Netherlands, on the other hand, have a strong lineup as well, but beating West Indies may turn out to be a far cry.

Prediction: West Indies to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

