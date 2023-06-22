WI vs NEP Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

West Indies (WI) and Nepal (NEP) are set to face each other in the ninth match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Thursday, June 22. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the encounter.

West Indies, led by Shai Hope, began their campaign on a handsome note after beating the United States by 39 runs in their first match. After being sent in to bat first, the Caribbean team scored 297 in 49.3 overs. Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Roston Chase and Jason Holder scored half-centuries.

The Caribbean bowlers did a good job to restrict their opponent to 258/7. Barring Gajanand Singh, who scored his maiden ODI hundred, none of the USA batters managed to pose a threat to the Caribbean batters.

Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, on the other hand, are placed third in the points table with two points and a net run rate of +0.099. They started their campaign with an eight-wicket defeat against Zimbabwe but made a comeback by beating the United States.

After opting to field first, Nepal bowled the USA out for 207 in 49 overs. Karan KC was the pick of their bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/33. Dipendra Singh Airee also accounted for two wickets.

Later, Nepal romped home with seven overs to spare. Bhim Sharki stood out among their batters, scoring 77 runs off 114 balls with seven fours.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, WI vs NEP Prediction: Can Nepal beat the West Indies?

Nepal put in a spirited effort against the USA and will be fairly high on confidence. But beating the West Indies may turn out to be a far cry for them. Shai Hope and Co. will go into their upcoming game as firm favourites without much of a doubt.

Prediction: West Indies to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

