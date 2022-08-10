WI vs NZ Prediction: Who will win 1st T20I?

West Indies (WI) will host New Zealand (NZ) in the first T20I on Thursday, August 11, in Sabina Park, Jamaica plays. The three-match series will be followed by as many ODIs as well.

West Indies played a five-match T20I series against India at home before this series. They lost the first game but made a comeback to win the second. However, they lost the next three to lose the series 4-1.

They could cross the 150-mark in only one game in the entire series, as their batting struggled big time to put up enough runs on the board to challenge the opposition.

Despite having firepower with the likes of captain Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell and others, their batting failed to click as a unit. Barring the second game, the West Indies bowlers could not do much either, failing to put India's batters under pressure.

West Indies have many talented players and experienced campaigners. However, consistency has been a major issue for them. New Zealand, meanwhile, are in prime form. They've won consecutive T20I series against Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands coming into this series. The visitiors are on an impressive seven-game winning streak.

In the absence of senior players, the youngsters stepped up, grabbing their opportunities with both hands. The likes of Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell, among others, have been impressive.

Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Devon Conway will return as New Zealand have named a full-strength squad.

Will West Indies (WI) beat New Zealand (NZ) in first T20I?

WI have been ordinary in the recent past with both bat and ball in the shortest format. They're low on confidence after suffering a 4-1 series defeat against India at home.To beat NZ, they'll have to bring their A-game forward and play as a unit.

The visitors are in magnificent form and the return of senior players only makes them stronger. They are undoubtedly the favourites to win the first game and take an early lead in the series.

Prediction: NZ to win.

Edited by Bhargav