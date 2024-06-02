WI vs PNG, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The second match of the 2024 T20 World Cup will begin soon. Two-time champions West Indies will be up against rookies Papua New Guinea at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

West Indies will start as the overwhelming favorites to win today's game. They decimated the Australian bowling attack in the warm-up match, and they also have the home advantage. Meanwhile, PNG do not have much experience of playing against the higher-ranked cricket teams.

A lopsided game is expected in Guyana tonight. Before the 2024 T20 World Cup match starts, here's a short preview of the WI vs PNG clash.

WI vs PNG, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: West Indies vs Papua New Guinea, Match 2, 2024 T20 World Cup

Date and Time: June 2, 8pm IST (10:30 am local time).

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

WI vs PNG probable XIs

West Indies

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph.

Papua New Guinea

Tony Ura, Sesa Bau, Assad Vala (c), Lega Siaka, Hiri Hiri, Hila Vare, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Alei Nao, Kabua Morea and Semo Kamea.

WI vs PNG pitch report

The pitch in Guyana might support the slower bowlers. Batters may struggle to score big on this ground. Anything around 160 should be a par score in the first innings.

WI vs PNG weather forecast

The skies are mostly cloudy in Guyana right now. Passing showers are expected during the match hours, but the rain gods may not have a major impact on the game. The temperature will stay around 30 degrees Celsius.

WI vs PNG live-streaming details

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (TV) and Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

West Indies: ESPN Caribbean and ESPN Play Caribbean.

