WI vs PNG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 match - June 2, 2024

Two-time T20 World Cup champions West Indies (WI) will be up against Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, June 2. The Providence Stadium in Guyana will be the host venue.

The West Indies are in strong form in T20Is, having secured a 3-0 series victory over South Africa in May 2024. On the other hand, Papua New Guinea recently drew their latest T20I series against Malaysia 1-1. The upcoming match will be the first T20I encounter between the two teams.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming WI vs PNG Dream11 match.

#3 Alei Nao (PNG) - 7.0 credits

PNG T20 Headshots Session

Alei Nao is a right-arm pacer from Papua New Guinea who can take crucial wickets with his variations and swing the bat occasionally. He has been in fine form recently, having picked up eight wickets and scored 50 runs in his last five T20Is.

Overall, Nao has bagged 15 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 19.66 and a strike rate of 18.4.

#2 Charles Amini (PNG) - 7.0 credits

Papua New Guinea Headshots - ICC U19 Cricket World Cup

Charles Amini is a middle-order batter and part-time bowler from Papua New Guinea.

Amini has been in good form recently, having scored 145 runs in his last four T20s, including an unbeaten 91-run knock. He has also recorded six wickets with the ball in that period.

Overall, Amini has scored 994 in T20Is at an average of 25.48. He has secured 47 wickets in 48 innings, with his career-best figures being 4/18.

#1 Roston Chase (WI) - 7.5 credits

Australia v West Indies - Men's T20I Series: Game 3

Roston Chase is a key bowling all-rounder for the West Indies who is capable of taking crucial wickets with his off-spin and providing rapid runs in the middle order.

In 13 T20Is, Chase has scored 210 runs at an average of 30. He has also taken 11 wickets in 11 innings while maintaining a good economy rate with the ball.

Chase scored 99 runs and picked up two wickets in two recent T20Is against Australia in May 2024. Playing on his home ground in the West Indies, he stands out as a top differential pick for the upcoming WI vs PNG Dream11 match.

