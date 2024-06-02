  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • T20 World Cup 2024
  • WI vs PNG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before West Indies vs Papua New Guinea 2024 T20 World Cup match

WI vs PNG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before West Indies vs Papua New Guinea 2024 T20 World Cup match

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified Jun 02, 2024 08:00 IST
West Indies v Australia Warm-Up - ICC Men
West Indies team during their warm-up match against Australia (Image Credit: Getty Images)

West Indies will be up against Papua New Guinea in match number two of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, June 2. The Group C match will begin at 8:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM local time.

The Caribbean side has won the T20 World Cup title twice, in 2012 and 2016. However, they have been extremely poor in the competition in recent times. In 2021, they won only one out of their five games. They faced a major embarrassment in the 2022 edition, failing to make the Super 12 following losses to Scotland and Ireland by significant margins.

West Indies, though, will be a lot more confident heading into the 2024 T20 World Cup. A number of their players like Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran did exceptionally well in IPL 2024, while skipper Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer had decent campaigns.

also-read-trending Trending

West Indies also beat Australia in their only warm-up match played at Port of Spain. They scored 257-4 batting first and then held Australia to 227-7. Pooran (72 off 25) and Powell (52 off 25) starred with the bat, while Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph claimed two wickets each.

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea head-to-head record in T20s

West Indies and Papua New Guinea have never clashed in a T20I match. They have only met once in an ODI in 2018, which was won by the Windies.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by West Indies: N/A

Matches won by Papua New Guinea: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

West Indies and Papua New Guinea will meet for the first time in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, June 2.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by West Indies: N/A

Matches won by Papua New Guinea: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result:N/A

What happened when West Indies met PNG in an ODI

West Indies and Papua New Guinea met in an ODI as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier in March 2018. The Windies won the game by six wickets, with 42 balls to spare.

Bowling first, West Indies held PNG to 200 as Carlos Brathwaite claimed 5-27 in his 10 overs. Jason Holder then clobbered 99* off 101 balls as the chasing side recovered from 58-4 to cross the target in 43 overs.

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी