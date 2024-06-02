WI vs PNG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before West Indies vs Papua New Guinea 2024 T20 World Cup match

West Indies will be up against Papua New Guinea in match number two of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, June 2. The Group C match will begin at 8:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM local time.

The Caribbean side has won the T20 World Cup title twice, in 2012 and 2016. However, they have been extremely poor in the competition in recent times. In 2021, they won only one out of their five games. They faced a major embarrassment in the 2022 edition, failing to make the Super 12 following losses to Scotland and Ireland by significant margins.

West Indies, though, will be a lot more confident heading into the 2024 T20 World Cup. A number of their players like Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran did exceptionally well in IPL 2024, while skipper Rovman Powell and Shimron Hetmyer had decent campaigns.

Trending

Expand Tweet

West Indies also beat Australia in their only warm-up match played at Port of Spain. They scored 257-4 batting first and then held Australia to 227-7. Pooran (72 off 25) and Powell (52 off 25) starred with the bat, while Gudakesh Motie and Alzarri Joseph claimed two wickets each.

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea head-to-head record in T20s

West Indies and Papua New Guinea have never clashed in a T20I match. They have only met once in an ODI in 2018, which was won by the Windies.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by West Indies: N/A

Matches won by Papua New Guinea: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result: N/A

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

West Indies and Papua New Guinea will meet for the first time in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, June 2.

Matches Played: 0

Matches won by West Indies: N/A

Matches won by Papua New Guinea: N/A

Matches tied: N/A

Matches with No Result:N/A

What happened when West Indies met PNG in an ODI

West Indies and Papua New Guinea met in an ODI as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier in March 2018. The Windies won the game by six wickets, with 42 balls to spare.

Expand Tweet

Bowling first, West Indies held PNG to 200 as Carlos Brathwaite claimed 5-27 in his 10 overs. Jason Holder then clobbered 99* off 101 balls as the chasing side recovered from 58-4 to cross the target in 43 overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback