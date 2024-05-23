WI vs SA 2024: Sabina Park, Jamaica pitch history and T20I records

Sabina Park will host a three-match T20I series between West Indies (WI) and South Africa (SA) over the next few days. This series will help the Proteas get adjusted to the conditions in the Caribbean before the T20 World Cup.

South Africa have fond memories of playing T20I cricket in West Indies. Three years ago, the Proteas defeated the Men in Maroon by 3-2 in a five-match series hosted by West Indies.

However, the two teams have never competed in a T20I at the Sabina Park. Before the series starts, here's a glance at the venue's pitch history.

Sabina Park, Jamaica T20I records

This venue has hosted only six T20Is before, with teams winning the toss emerging victorious only twice. The conditions have been a bit challenging for batters, but Evin Lewis smashed a century on this ground against India in 2017.

Here are some important stats to know from the six T20Is hosted by this venue:

T20I matches played: 6

Won by teams batting first: 3

Won by teams batting second: 3

Tied: 0

Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 125* - Evin Lewis (WI) vs India, 2017

Best bowling figures: 4/11 - Alex Cusack (IRE) vs West Indies, 2014

Highest team total: 215/5 - New Zealand vs West Indies, 2022

Lowest team total: 85/8 - Ireland vs West Indies, 2014

Average first-innings score: 158

Sabina Park, Jamaica pitch report

The wicket in Jamaica has been equally helpful to bowlers and batters. Teams have scored 200+ on this ground, while in 2014, West Indies defended a 97-run target against Ireland in a bilateral T20I on this ground.

The pitch report for all three T20Is between West Indies and South Africa will be live before the toss. Fans should tune in to the segment to know the exact details about the pitch.

Sabina Park, Jamaica last T20I match

West Indies beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the last T20I hosted by Jamaica. It was the third T20I of that series played on August 14, 2022. Glenn Phillips' 26-ball 41 powered the visitors to 145/7 in 20 overs. West Indies chased down the 146-run target in 19 overs, riding on Shamarh Brooks and Brandon King's half-tons.

Nine wickets fell in that game, with spinners accounting for four of them. The batters smashed 11 sixes in two innings.

Here's a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: New Zealand 145/7 (Glenn Phillips 41, Odean Smith 3/29) lost to West Indies 150/2 (Shamarh Brooks 56*, Ish Sodhi 1/36) by 8 wickets.

