WI vs SA 2024 Telecast Channel: Where to watch West Indies vs South Africa T20I series in India

West Indies vs South Africa T20I series will start today in Jamaica. It is a three-match series between two teams who failed to live up to the expectations in the previous T20 World Cup.

South Africa suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the Netherlands, which ended their campaign in the Super 12 round itself. On the other side, West Indies failed to progress beyond the first round after losing against Scotland and Ireland.

With the T20 World Cup 2024 coming soon, both teams will aim to gain some momentum in the shortest format. Here's a glance at the schedule and live streaming details for the West Indies vs South Africa T20I series.

West Indies vs South Africa T20I series schedule 2024 (Timings in IST)

The series will start tomorrow at 12.30am IST, while in Jamaica, the start time is 2pm on May 23. The next two games will happen over the weekend, with Jamaica hosting both fixtures as well. Here is the schedule:

1st T20I: May 24, 12.30am IST - Sabina Park, Jamaica

2nd T20I: May 26, 12.30am IST - Sabina Park, Jamaica

3rd T20I: May 27, 12.30am IST - Sabina Park, Jamaica

WI vs SA Telecast Channel list in India

FanCode owns the exclusive rights to stream West Indies' home matches in India. The West Indies vs South Africa T20I series will be streamed live on FanCode, with the price for watching one T20I live being ₹25. The tour pass, which also includes two Tests and three T20Is, scheduled to happen after T20 World Cup 2024, costs ₹119.

Users with a monthly or annual subscription on FanCode can watch the matches under the same plan. Here is the complete telecast channel list:

India: FanCode (Live Streaming).

No TV channel has picked up the rights to telecast West Indies' home matches in India. Hence, the series will only be available online on FanCode.

