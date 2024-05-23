WI vs SA head-to-head stats and records you need to know before West Indies vs South Africa T20I series 2024

The West Indies vs South Africa T20I series will get underway shortly in Jamaica. It is a three-match series, which will help both nations finalize their game plans and playing combinations for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

South Africa and West Indies have done well in T20 World Cups, but they have failed to qualify for the semifinals in the last two editions of the mega event. Both teams will look forward to gaining some momentum in the T20I format before the mega event begins.

Ahead of the West Indies vs South Africa T20I series, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in the shortest format of the game.

West Indies vs South Africa head-to-head record in T20Is

South Africa lead West Indies by 11-8 in the T20Is head-to-head record. The two teams battled for the first time in T20 World Cup 2007, where the Proteas won by eight wickets.

After that, 18 matches have taken place between the two sides, and the Proteas have had the upper hand in this rivalry. West Indies will look to level the head-to-head record by winning the upcoming series 3-0.

Here's a summary of the head-to-head stats:

T20I matches played: 19

Won by South Africa: 11

Won by West Indies: 8

Tied: 0

No result: 0

WI vs SA T20I head-to-head record in West Indies

The upcoming series will be hosted by Jamaica. Interestingly, West Indies and South Africa have never played a T20I at Jamaica's Sabina Park before.

West Indies has hosted seven T20Is against South Africa, where the visitors lead by 5-2. The two teams played a five-match series in 2021. The Proteas won by that series by 3-2.

Here's a short summary of the head-to-head stats:

T20I matches played: 7

Won by South Africa: 5

Won by West Indies: 2

Tied: 0

No result: 0

Last 5 West Indies vs South Africa T20I matches

South Africa played host to a three-match T20I series against West Indies last year. West Indies won that series by 2-1. Before that, the Proteas beat the Men in Maroon in their Super 12 meeting at the T20 World Cup 2021.

Here's a short summary of the last five West Indies vs South Africa T20I matches:

WI (220/8) beat SA (213/6) by 7 runs, Mar 28, 2023. SA (259/4) beat WI (258/5) by 6 wickets, Mar 26, 2023. WI (132/7) beat SA (131/8) by 3 wickets, Mar 25, 2023. SA (144/2) beat WI (143/8) by 8 wickets, Oct 26, 2021. SA (168/4) beat WI (143/9) by 25 runs, Jul 3, 2021.

