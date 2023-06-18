WI vs USA Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

West Indies (WI) and United States (USA) are set to lock horns in Match No. 2 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday, June 18. The Takashinga Sports Club in Harare will host the encounter.

West Indies, led by Shai Hope, recently defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the bilateral ODI series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Before the World Qualifiers, they played a couple of matches where they defeated Scotland and the UAE without having to break a sweat. They beat Scotland by 91 runs in their first practice match at the Harare Sports Club.

Skipper Hope and Romario Shepherd scored half-centuries as the Caribbean team scored 264 in 48.4 overs. Thereafter, Yannic Cariah and Roston Chase picked up four and three wickets respectively to restrict their opponent.

Then they defeated the UAE by 114 runs in their second practice match. Rovman Powell scored 105 runs off 55 balls and helped West Indies post 374 for nine on the board. Basil Hameed of the UAE scored 122 runs, but it was not enough for his team to win.

The USA, led by Monank Patel, did not have a great time in the warm-ups. They lost to Ireland by five wickets after which they slumped to a 198-run defeat at the hands of Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka. The USA need some motivation from somewhere to get off to a winning start.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, WI vs USA Prediction: Can USA beat West Indies?

West Indies will go into their match against the USA as firm favorites. They won both their warm-up matches pretty comprehensively and will be high on confidence. Their batters are also in excellent form. The USA, on the other hand, lost both their warm-up games and will need something special to turn their fortunes around.

Prediction: West Indies to win the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

