WI vs ZIM Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

T20I cricket hasn't seen a West Indies vs Zimbabwe clash since March 2013, but the two nations will lock horns in Match 8 of the 2022 T20 World Cup on Wednesday, October 19 with a lot on the line.

Since March 2013, the Windies have been through a lot. They won another T20 World Cup in 2016 to go with their first title in 2012 before seeing the decline of their superstars coinciding with a decline in the performance of their team.

The two-time champs recently hit a new low against Scotland in their first match of the 2022 edition. Chasing 161, they were skittled for just 118 as only Jason Holder offered some resistance. All five Scotland bowlers were among the wickets as the West Indies failed to string together any meaningful partnerships.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, are basking in the glow of their promising victory over Ireland in the previous game. A Sikandar Raza masterclass, something which has become the norm over the last few months, saw them get over the line by 31 runs and give themselves a real shot at building on their excellent recent displays by making the Super 12 stage.

The West Indies have more than just pride at stake; they simply must win on Wednesday to harbor hopes of competing with the best T20I sides in the world in the next round. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will want to ride their wave of form and achieve the improbable in this year's T20 World Cup.

When the West Indies raced to 53/2 at the end of the powerplay against Scotland, they seemed well in control of the chase despite having lost two explosive openers. But Brandon King's dismissal in the eighth over triggered a collapse, with the Scottish spinners tightening the noose in the middle overs. Nicholas Pooran, in particular, is in a dreadful run of form right now and needs to find his bearings immediately.

Speaking after the game, Holder claimed that the Windies need to show results to justify the talent in their ranks, and they might consider making a few changes against Zimbabwe. Odean Smith looks out of place at No. 10, especially since he's being used as a fifth seamer. Raymon Reifer might be in line to enter the playing XI and bolster the batting.

The West Indies' spin department looks awfully thin, too. Akeal Hosein is the only real option in their ranks, and they could take a leaf out of Scotland's book by bringing in Yannic Cariah to find some wicket-taking threat in the middle overs.

Zimbabwe have no such qualms with their playing XI for the 2022 T20 World Cup. A host of part-timers support the plethora of talented fast bowlers at Craig Ervine's disposal, with the bowling attack capable of challenging the best batters in the world in helpful conditions.

However, Zimbabwe's batting doesn't inspire much confidence. They can't rely on Raza to produce something magical and get them out of the woods each time, and the rest of the batting lineup hasn't shown enough consistency to boldly claim that they can withstand the guile of the West Indies pace attack.

While Zimbabwe are in with a serious chance of pushing the West Indies further into the hole they're in, the two-time champions should be able to put two points on the board on Wednesday.

Prediction: West Indies to win Match 8 of the 2022 T20 World Cup

