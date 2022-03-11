WI-W vs IN-W prediction: Who will win the Women's World Cup 2022 match?

West Indies (WI-W) and India (IN-W) will lock horns in the 10th match of the Women’s World Cup 2022 on Saturday, March 12, at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

West Indies, led by Stafanie Taylor, have shown nerves of steel so far in the tournament. After rolling over hosts New Zealand by three runs, they defeated defending champions England by seven runs in their previous game. The odds were stacked against them in both games, but the Caribbean team came up trumps.

Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews made hay against the White Ferns. Against Heather Knight’s England, Shemaine Campbell became the Player of the Match for her timely 80-ball knock of 66 with four fours. After electing to bat, West Indies racked up a respectable score of 225 for six.

After being reduced to 98 for four, Campbell and Chedean Nation put on 123 runs for the fifth wicket. Nation stayed not out on 49 off 74 with three fours. Matthews once again showed her class with the bat, having scored 45 runs off 58 balls. She also shared an 81-run stand with Dottin.

England lost wickets at regular intervals in their run-chase, but their batting depth kept them in the hunt. Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross stitched together a 61-run stand for the ninth wicket to bring the Brits back into the game. Earlier, Tammy Beaumont also made a handy 76-ball 46.

With England needing eight runs, Anisa Mohammed castled Anya Shrubsole to bring the curtains down on the game. Shamilia Connell, who had an injury scare just before the game, picked up three wickets.

India, led by Mithali Raj, on the other hand, lost to New Zealand by seven wickets after their 107-run win over Pakistan. The Women in Blue dropped Shafali Verma for Yastika Bhatia, but the move didn’t work in their favor.

Pooja Vastrakar was excellent as she picked up four wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur scored a half-century in the run-chase, but India were bowled out for 198 well short of their 50 overs.

India Women (IN-W) set to stage a comeback against West Indies Women (WI-W)

Australia v West Indies: Game 3

West Indies have put in a strong showing thus far in the championship. Having beaten New Zealand and England, they will come into this match high on confidence.

India, on the other hand, will be looking to stage a comeback in their next game. The Women in Blue are slight favorites to win their next encounter.

Prediction: India Women to win the match

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Will West Indies Women beat India Women? Yes No 6 votes so far