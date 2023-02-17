WI-W vs IRE-W Head to head stats and records you need to know before West Indies vs Ireland Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

The West Indies Women will play their third match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 tonight against Ireland Women. The two teams hold the bottom two positions in the Group 2 standings with zero points from two matches.

Ireland Women have suffered defeats against England Women and Pakistan Women so far, while West Indies Women lost their first two group-stage matches against India Women and England Women.

It is a do-or-die game for both the teams because only the top two sides from each group will advance to the next round of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Before the West Indies Women clash with Ireland Women tonight, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

WI-W vs IRE-W head-to-head record in T20Is

West Indies Women lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Ireland Women by 4-0. The Irish team has suffered a loss in each of its four T20I meetings against the Women in Maroon.

WI-W vs IRE-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

West Indies Women and Ireland Women have never played a match in the T20 World Cup before. Their head-to-head record on the grand stage stands at 0-0.

Last 5 WI-W vs IRE-W matches

Ireland Women have not won any matches against West Indies Women so far. Here is a short summary of their four T20I battles:

WI-W (188/1) beat IRE-W (116/3) by 72 runs, May 29, 2019. WI-W (157/6) beat IRE-W (112/6) by 45 runs, May 28, 2019. WI-W (139/4) beat IRE-W (75/9) by 64 runs, May 26, 2019. WI-W (184/4) beat IRE-W (109/7) by 75 runs, Jun 26, 2008.

