WI-W vs PK-W prediction: Who will win the Women's World Cup 2022 match?

West Indies Women will take on Pakistan Women at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the 20th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

West Indies, led by Stafanie Taylor, have looked a tad jittery since defeating England and New Zealand in their first two games. Thereafter, they lost to Mithali Raj’s India and Meg Lanning’s Australia by heavy margins. The losses also put a dent in the Caribbean team's net run rate.

Even against World Cup debutants Bangladesh, they had to fight hard to eke out a four-run win at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Batting first, West Indies found themselves in all sorts of trouble after being reduced to 70 for seven in 35.3 overs.

After a 29-run stand for the opening wicket between Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews, the Caribbean team lost seven wickets for 41 runs. From there on, Shemaine Campbelle guided her team to a respectable score of 140 for the loss of nine wickets.

Campbelle took over 50 balls to get into double digits and then stayed unbeaten on 53 off 107 with the help of five fours. She got decent support from Afy Fletcher, who made 17 useful runs lower down the order.

Thereafter, Bangladesh looked good in chasing the target down. At 60 for two in 21.2 overs, the Tigresses looked like the clear favorites. But Matthews and Fletcher picked up seven wickets to bring West Indies back into the game. Stafanie Taylor eventually castled Fariha Trisna to bring the curtains down on the match.

Pakistan, led by Bismah Maroof, on the other hand, will be returning after a six-day break following their nine-wicket loss to Bangladesh. Sidra Ameen scored a century for them, but her knock went in vain. Nashra Sandhu also accounted for three important scalps.

Will West Indies Women (WI-W) beat Pakistan Women (PK-W)?

Australia v West Indies - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

West Indies have mostly dominated Pakistan in WODIs over the years, having won 24 out of 33 games. But Pakistan will fancy their chances since West Indies have looked nervy on many occasions in the tournament.

The team batting first will have a slight advantage in the upcoming contest.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

