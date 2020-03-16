'Will have to deal with bromance': Cheteshwar Pujara cautions Jaydev Unadkat’s fiancée in Instagram post

Pujara (L) and Unadkat (R) [Photo source: Twitter]

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat, who recently led his team to their maiden Ranji Trophy title, doubled the celebrations by announcing his engagement the very next day. Only a day after beating Bengal in the final at Rajkot, the 28-year-old got engaged to his fiancée Rinny. He announced the news on social media as well, with a picture that was captioned:

"6 hours, 2 meals & 1 shared mud cake later."

6 hours, 2 meals & 1 shared mud cake later.. 💍❤️ pic.twitter.com/SEvHFDQwru — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) March 15, 2020

Wishes poured in for the pacer soon after, and among the many well-wishers was Unadkat’s close friend and teammate, Cheteshwar Pujara. While welcoming Rinny to the family, he also cheekily cautioned her that she will have to deal with the bromance between the two men.

Welcome to the family Rinny. I am so glad that my brother @JUnadkat has found the love of his life. 🤗



P:S - You have to deal with a lot of bromance pic.twitter.com/X9aZxFfm0o — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 15, 2020

Pujara and Unadkat have often spoken about being best friends. After winning the final, the former had even suggested that the Indian Cricket Team should recall the latter. The pacer finished the tournament with 67 wickets -- the second-most by any player in a single edition of the Ranji Trophy.

Unadkat got his international call-up in 2010 in what was the only Test he's featured in so far. Apart from that, he has represented the nation in seven ODIs and ten T20Is. His last international outing was in March 2018 against Bangladesh in a T20I at Colombo.