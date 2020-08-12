Will remember the India series for the rest of my life: Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson said that he will never forget the home series against India for the rest of his life. Kyle Jamieson was drafted into the Test side in place of Neil Wagner who was awaiting the birth of his child.

Kyle Jamieson grabbed the opportunity and contributed with both bat and ball, picking up nine wickets in the Test series including a five-wicket haul.

Kyle Jamieson was overwhelmed by sharing the dressing room with world-class players like Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, etc. and felt great about contributing to the team's win.

"I don't even know now if I can really believe how it all unfolded. You know as a fan of Black Caps team and watching especially the Test side being settled for so long with some world-class players all of them sitting in a dressing room and winning a test match which as all the guys said is of such value as they don't come around that often," Kyle Jamieson was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"So you know it is something that I will remember for the rest of my life, playing against a world-class team like India, being in the team and contributing to a couple of wins," Kyle Jamieson further added.

Kyle Jamieson's dream Test debut

Kyle Jamieson made his Test debut against India at Wellington in February 2020 and made an instant impact. In the first innings, Kyle Jamieson bagged figures of 4/39 as India were bowled out for just 165.

Then with the bat, Jamieson scored a quickfire 44 which helped New Zealalnd extend their lead and end up on 348. India could only set New Zealalnd a target of 9 runs as the Kiwis won the game comfortably by 10 wickets.

Kyle Jamieson made his mark in the second Test as well, picking up a five wicket haul in the first innings which hugely dented India's chances of posting a huge first innings score.

New Zealand won the second Test by seven wickets and handed India a 2-0 series whitewash.