4 Reasons Why You Can Expect Rohit Sharma To Score A Double Ton Against Pakistan

It was a historic day when Sachin Tendulkar, the legend, smashed the South African bowlers to score a double ton. On that historic day, nobody anticipated that the record of the Little Master would ever be broken.

Ultimately, the day came when Virender Sehwag smashed 219 against West Indies and broke Sachin's record. Sehwag is well known for his power hitting and he showcased his hitting ability on that day. Scoring a double ton in an ODI match is not an easy task but Sachin and Sehwag not only made it possible but also inspired a young lad, Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma is the only cricketer to score three double tons and we can expect him to score his fourth double ton against Pakistan on 23rd September in Asia Cup. Here are the reasons why we think he will do so in this match.

#4 He is a responsible captain

Rohit Sharma is a great player in limited overs format and he becomes more perilous when he has been given the responsibility of leading the team. In 2017, Rohit was leading the Indian side in Virat's absence. He led from the front and smashed 208* against Srilanka; he was also adjudged as the man of the match.

In this Asia Cup, he is in great form and has scored back to back half-centuries against Pakistan and Bangladesh and the most important thing is that he is the skipper of the Indian team. We can expect a double ton from him in the next match.

#3 His love for Asia

Rohit loves to score his double tons against the Asian teams. He has already scored two double tons against Srilanka and all his double tons came in Asia. In Dubai, he can repeat the history against Pakistan and the way he is playing in this tournament is an indication that the fourth double ton will be scored very soon and the match against Pakistan is an ideal one to thrash the Pakistani bowling unit and outplay them.

#2 Consistency

Rohit is very consistent in scoring double tons. He scored 209 against Australia in 2013 and in the very next year he scored 264* against Srilanka in 2014. After a gap of three years, he scored 208* against Srilanka and it can be expected that he would score his fourth double ton in 2018. He has scored two of his double tons on Wednesday and Thursday while he has also scored a double ton on Saturday. So, we can expect the fourth double on the day after Saturday as the Hitman is quite consistent in scoring a double ton.

#1 History with dates

Rohit had smashed his first double ton in 2013. His second double ton came on 13th November 2014 while his third double ton came on 13th December 2017. 3 is the digit which is very lucky for him and I have one more ardent reason to support my argument as he got engaged with his wife on 3rd June 2015. On 23rd September, Rohit would create history by smashing his fourth double ton or even his first triple century.