Will Rohit Sharma lead the Indian side in the upcoming world cup?

Will the Men in Blue march towards their victory under the leadership of Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, who is the backbone of the Indian batting unit has been given rest in the Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian side in the absence of Virat Kohli. It is quite difficult to digest the fact that Virat needs rest in the Asia Cup to play the series against West Indies. Why could Virat not take rest in the series against West Indies?

India, being the defending champion in this tournament, will be playing without the regular skipper because he has to take rest and regain his fitness for the upcoming series against West Indies. If Virat needs rest then Rahul, Dhawan and Pandya should also be given rest. Let's analyze the real cause of Kohli's exclusion.

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

To check the abilities of Rohit as a captain: Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians, has won the IPL title thrice and has proved his skills as a captain. It is also said that Rohit is better than Kohli when it comes to leading a side.

He can take the right decisions at right moments to turn the tables for his side. In the IPL, he has always showcased his leading skills and snatched the game from opponents' grasp. In the Asia Cup, the selectors want to test the abilities as a captain.

Kohli's failures in big tournaments: Virat Kohli is undoubtedly a great batsman but he has failed to win the important tournaments in spite of having a great team. He has not won any IPL title and in the last year, India failed to win the Champions trophy under his captaincy. This can be one of the reasons to exclude Kohli from this tournament. He has been questioned over his team selection, bowling changes and field arrangement. He fails to read the situation and his decisions in the crucial stages worsened the conditions for the team.

Virat-The batsman: Virat will be performing even better as a batsman if he relinquishes captaincy and the selectors might have discussed this fact. Virat outplayed every batsman in the recent series against England but failed to win the ODI and test series. The upcoming world cup will be played in England and the selectors want Kohli to play as a batsman so that he can even perform better.

In the last innings, Kohli went for a duck because of the pressure that was built upon him. When you are leading a side, you have to take all the responsibility of the team, You will be under pressure if the team does not perform and the same thing is happening with Virat. His performance will be affected if the team fails to perform.

If India wins the Asia Cup under the captaincy of Rohit then we can expect that Rohit Sharma will be given the responsibility to lead the Indian team in the limited overs format and in the upcoming world cup, he will be the skipper of the Indian side. Virat Kohli will be freed from the responsibility of leading the team so that he can play his natural game.