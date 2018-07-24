Windies Cricket welcomes Narine, Pollard and Bravo brothers back into the national side

From previous glory days

What's the story

The Bravo brothers, Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard are arguably some of the best cricketers of the modern era that the Caribbean has produced, however, it has been a long time since they last enjoyed the sport their national colours, as differences between the players and the board have often hampered what could have been glorious opportunities for the players.

However, it looks like the darkest hours before dawn has finally ended, as the players can now look keenly upon a possible return to the Windies ODI team.

Discussions between the players and the board have finally bore fruit as current situations could potentially pave the way for the players to be involved in the 2019 World Cup.

In case you didn't know...

The relationship between the players and the board has been a very crucial factor in the Windies in recent times. Initially, it was about disputes based on wages, and later the fight branched off to several things, including some players complaining of not enough freedom to play in outside leagues.

Later, Narine, Pollard and Darren Bravo chose the Pakistan Super League (PSL) over helping West Indies in their World Cup Qualifiers, a decision that left Grave and CWI "hugely disappointed", and the players had been distanced from the squad since then.

Matters escalated in April when the Bravo brothers, Pollard and Narine claimed they were denied an opportunity to help the Caribbean after being ignored for a Hurricane Relief charity game between West Indies and a World XI side.

Even then, however, Grave had spoken of meeting with the players after the IPL to discuss futures, meetings which have now taken place.

This breakthrough of sorts continues Graves' policy of building bridges with disaffected players. Last year's successful meetings resulted in Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels returning to the team, and with Andre Russell's recent re-selection into a West Indies squad, improved player contracts and the like have made things better.

The details

A decision by the Windies Cricket Board to move their next domestic 50-over competition (named Super50) to October this year, instead of the earlier-proposed February 2019 will mean that the clash of dates between the Super50 and the Carribean Premier League (CPL), an event which has been really popular in the Windies, and of which are several national cricketers a vital part.

The various cricketers will hence be available to take part in the Super50, as a result of which many including Narine, Dwayne and Darren Bravo and Kieron Pollard have been asked to participate and push for a recall into the national squads.

Courtney Browne, the chairman of selectors for the Windies Board and his selection panel will thus have all the players in the system playing together, as a result of which they will all be available easily for selection," Johnny Grave, board CEO, told ESPNcricinfo.

"This will not only increase the standard and hopefully give the panel a headache but will help our selectors better gauge and assess our young players if they're scoring runs against Dwayne Bravo or Sunil in the final overs or getting Darren Bravo and Pollard out," Johnny Grave the CEO of the Windies Board, sounded hopeful while speaking to the media.

He added that he was looking forward to seeing the players in action, and also stated that the Super50 would be an important tournament for the Windies in the form of preparation ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

Mr Grave went on to explain how the board and the players were able to reach a compromise during the meeting. He said that himself and Jimmy Adams, director of Cricket operations with the Windies met with the agents of the Bravo brothers, Pollard and Narine individually as each of them had "different circumstances".

He said that with the players and themselves looking forward into the future than back into what happened in the past, the meetings had positive outcomes. He added that talks went on not only on the 2019 World Cup but also to all the schedule and matches that led to the 2020 World T20I.

"We asked the players individually to take time to consider the requirements of Cricket West Indies, where we are going with the teams and how we are looking for prepare for international series. We have also asked them to send us in writing a summary of their reflections confirming their availability and commitment to play for the Windies in different formats of the game," he said.

What's next

The Windies has no cricketing assignments in internal levels ahead of the 2019 World Cup, at least not so far, and all the action that the players will be getting will be from International T20 leagues.

The Windies players are consistent performers in the IPL, the BPL, PSL, Big Bash and the Global T20 Canada, not to mention their own version of International T20 Leagues, the CPL.

With the Super50 coming up, the Windies players have a wide array of events to select from, and as long as they can make things work out between themselves and the board, the Windies will be a strong team to reckon with as all cricketing nations will gear up of the big prize next May.

