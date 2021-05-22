"Winning is important but you need to have one eye on the future as well" - Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo ahead of Sri Lanka series

Ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka starting on Sunday, Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo has highlighted the importance of developing and nurturing new talent.

Domingo hinted that Bangladesh would have to keep an eye on the future with stalwarts like Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim in the final few years of their career.

"Winning right now is always important. But, you have also got to have one eye in the future as well. And sometimes we need to be a little bit more aware and not always [solely] focus on the immediate [future] or even sometimes we focus on the past. We have got to look forward as well," said the Bangladesh coach.

Adding further, the 46-year-old said that Bangladesh would need to do a balancing act in terms of achieving results and developing new talents.

"This is an important series and we know that there are points [for the ODI Super League] up for grabs. It is a balancing act as performances now are very important, but also the development of the team going forward is equally important. Who knows, in two years time you might not have Shakib, Tamim, Riyad or Mushfiqur available. And you have got to make sure that you develop some other players who can step into those roles and you have to be careful how you manage that."

Bangladesh Team played a practice match today (May 20).#BCB pic.twitter.com/KYqYR1Uipp — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 20, 2021

All the three ODIs versus Sri Lanka are set to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Bangladesh will be keen to bounce back after losing the two-match Test series to the Islanders earlier this month by a margin of 1-0.

We have to give more than 100 percent to win games against Sri Lanka: Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh have emerged as a dominant force at home lately, but Tamim Iqbal warned his side of any complacency. He emphasized that they would have to give more than their hundred percent to beat the Sri Lankans.

"We have played with most of the Sri Lanka players. We know that they are a quality side. We won’t have anything easy, and we have to give more than 100 percent to win games against them,” Tamim Iqbal said in a virtual press conference ahead of the three-match series.

Since 2018, Bangladesh have won 11 of their last 12 ODIs at home. Sri Lanka, however, will start as the slight favorites in the ODI series as they have won 5 of their last seven ODIs against the Tigers.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announces the squad for the first and second ODIs against @OfficialSLC.https://t.co/txuwkewMg3 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 20, 2021