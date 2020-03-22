With 4.5 crore payments due, coaches, staff await salary from DDCA

DDCA despite clearing legal fees of ₹1.6 crore, did not clear payments of the coaching staff

The highest payment was received by Ombudsman Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma: ₹37.62 lakh

Despite receiving the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and having ₹11 crore in its coffers, the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA), is yet to pay its coaches and support staff, a PTI report has suggested.

Despite clearing legal expenses, the DDCA is yet to clear payments of 50 people, which include people like senior team coaches Bhaskar Pillay and Rajkumar Sharma.

Speaking about the issue, DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda said that he does not know as to why the payments have not been cleared yet.

"The BCCI has paid us our grant. ₹11 crore is there in DDCA coffers. I don’t know why none of the coaches, physios, masseurs have been paid. COVID-19 lockdown has just started but these payments have been pending for a long time,” he said.

He went on to say that only acting president Rakesh Bansal and secretary Vinod Tihara could answer question related to this matter.

PTI has further reported that DDCA has cleared off a whooping ₹1.63 crore to 11 lawyers, including two prominent active politicians who at some point had fought cases for the DDCA factions.

Explaining the legal expense, the report quoted a top DDCA office-bearer, who said, "Suppose Member A has filed a case against Member B, both are entitled to raise an invoice of their legal expenses which will be borne by the DDCA. So DDCA pays for all the lawyers who are fighting cases where members are pitted against each other."

Bhaskar and Rajkumar are yet to receive their ₹24 lakh and ₹20 lakh respectively.