WOG vs ASL: Who will win today's Legends League Cricket match?

The second game of the Legends League Cricket 2022 sees the World Giants take on the Asia Lions at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on January 21.

The World Giants will be playing their first game of the competition. They have some exciting players on their side.

Power-hitters Kevin Pietersen, Herschelle Gibbs, and Corey Anderson form a formidable batting lineup. Brett Lee and Morne Morkel will lead the pace bowling attack. Imran Tahir, Daniel Vettori, and Monty Panesar will form an experienced spin unit. They will look to get their tournament underway with a win.

The Asia Lions were beaten by the India Maharajas in the opening game of the competition.

It was a high-scoring contest. After being asked to bat first, the Lions posted 175 on the board, losing seven wickets.

Upul Tharanga, coming in at 3, played a brilliant knock of 66 off 46 balls. He was well-supported by his skipper Misbah-ul-Haq, who scored 44.

Lions' bowlers picked up three quick wickets but were unable to maintain their intensity with the ball. Yusuf Pathan raised a storm with the bat as the India Maharajas chased down the total in the last over.

The Lions lost the game by six wickets and need to be on their toes while facing the World Giants in their next clash.

Can the World Giants (WOS) beat the Asia Lions (ASL)?

The World Giants have got some T20 superstars on their side who will be raring to go in this match. The Asia Lions suffered a loss in their opening game against the India Maharajas and have to be on their toes to turn the tables around.

The bowlers of the Lions disappointed in their first game when they failed to defend 176. They have to be at their absolute best while facing the World Giants in their upcoming fixture.

The World Giants have got a good balance to their side and it won’t be a surprise if they start their campaign on a winning note by defeating the Asia Lions on Friday.

Prediction: World Giants to win this contest.

