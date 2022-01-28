WOG vs ASL: Who will win today's Legends League Cricket match?

The World Giants and Asia Lions will lock horns in the final of the Legends League Cricket match. The game will take place on Saturday, January 29 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1).

The Giants, captained by Daren Sammy, have had an incredible campaign thus far in the tournament. They started with a six-wicket loss at the hands of the Lions on January 21, but have finished on top of the points table with three back-to-back wins under their belt.

The Giants will go into the final after a five-run win over Mohammad Kaif's India Maharajas on Thursday, January 27. After being put in to bat first, the Giants racked up a mammoth score of 228 for five on the board on the back of Herschelle Gibbs' 46-ball 89.

Gibbs smashed seven fours and as many sixes in his knock. Opening batter Phil Mustard also showed his class, scoring 57 runs off 33 balls with five fours and four sixes.

Thereafter, Naman Ojha's 51-ball 96 gave the Giants an almighty scare, but Sammy's men held their nerve. Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan also chipped in with 45 and 56 runs respectively.

The Lions, captained by the evergreen Misbah-ul-Haq, on the other hand, began their Legends League campaign with a six-wicket loss to the Maharajas. However, they have recovered well to qualify for the final. On Wednesday, January 26, the Giants defeated them by seven wickets.

After being sent in to bat first, the Lions scored 149 for the loss of seven wickets. Asghar Afghan top-scored for them with a 26-ball knock of 41. The rest of the batters couldn't quite step up. Ryan Sidebottom and Morne Morkel picked up two wickets apiece for the Giants.

From there on, Kevin Pietersen smashed nine fours and seven sixes to rack up 86 runs off 38 balls. The blistering knock helped the Giants chase down the target with seven overs to spare.

Kevin O'Brien lent him support with an unbeaten 24-ball knock of 31. Muttiah Muralitharan picked up two wickets for the Lions, but his efforts went in vain.

Can the World Giants (WOG) beat the Asia Lions (ASL)?

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has been excellent in the Legends League.

The Giants must be high on confidence as they have won three games in a row in the Legends League. The Lions, on the contrary, have blown a tad hot and cold. In both their previous meetings, the chasing team came up trumps. In the upcoming game, a similar result is expected.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this contest.

