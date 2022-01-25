WOG vs INM: Who will win today's Legends League Cricket match?

The World Giants and India Maharajas will lock horns in match No. 5 of the Legends Cricket League match. The game will take place on Wednesday, January 26 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1).

The Maharajas, led by Mohammad Kaif, are in a bit of fix. Having lost two out of their three games, the Maharajas are in a must-win situation. Their net run rate of -0.503 is also the worst among the three teams.

If Maharaja lose the game, the Giants and the Asia Lions will qualify for the final to be played on Saturday, January 29 at Al Amerat. The Maharajas will go into the game on the back of a 36-run loss at the hands of the Misbah-ul-Haq-led Lions on January 24.

After being sent in to bat, the Lions racked up a massive score of 193 for four on the board. Upul Tharanga top-scored for them with a 45-ball 72, but it was Asghar Afghan's unbeaten 28-ball 69 that propelled the Lions past the 180-run mark.

Amit Bhandari picked up two wickets for the Maharajas. In the run-chase, Wasim Jaffer and Manpreet Gony scored 35 runs each, but they couldn't take their team over the line.

The Giants, led by Kevin Pietersen, on the other hand, have a golden chance of qualifying for the final with a win on Tuesday. In their previous match on Saturday, January 22, they defeated the Maharajas by three wickets, riding on the back of Imran Tahir's 19-ball half-century.

Starting with Naman Ojha's blistering 69-ball 140, decorated with 15 fours and nine sixes, the Maharajas posted 209 for three. Ryan Sidebottom picked up two wickets for the Giants.

Morne Morkel was economical as he gave away only 24 runs in his quota of four overs. In the run-chase, skipper Pietersen scored 53, but he didn't get much support from the others. Tahir's knock helped the Giants to victory with three balls left.

Can the World Giants (WOG) beat the India Maharajas (INM)?

The Giants did win their previous game, but they have been rusty at various stages. The Maharajas will fancy their chances against Pietersen and Co. in the upcoming encounter. Kaif's men will enter the game as slight favorites.

Prediction: The India Maharajas to win this contest.

