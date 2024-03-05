Women's African Games 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Cricket will feature in the Women's African Games for the first time this year. The 13th edition of the Women's African Games starts on Thursday, March 7. A total of eight teams will participate in the competition. This tournament will serve as the Qualiifier for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

A total of 16 matches are scheduled to be played in the tournament. Achimota Complex in Ghana will host all the matches.

The eight teams are divided into two groups of four teams each. Each team will face the other three teams in their respective groups. The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the semi-finals. The first semi-final will be between the winner of Group A and the runner-up of Group B. The second semi-final will see the winner of Group B taking on the runner-up of Group A.

The winner of the semi-final matches will face each other in the final for the Gold Medal, which is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, March 13. The other two teams will play against one another for the Bronze Medal.

The two groups are:

Group A: Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania

Group B: Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and Zimbabwe

Women's African Games 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Thursday, March 7

Match 1 - South Africa vs Namibia, Achimota Complex, Ghana, 3:00 PM

Match 2 - Tanzania vs Nigeria, Achimota Complex B, Ghana, 3:00 PM

Match 3 - Uganda vs Kenya, Achimota Complex, Ghana, 7:20 PM

Match 4 - Zimbabwe vs Rwanda, Achimota Complex B, Ghana, 7:20 PM

Friday, March 8

Match 5 - South Africa vs Tanzania, Achimota Complex, Ghana, 3:00 PM

Match 6 - Namibia vs Nigeria, Achimota Complex B, Ghana, 3:00 PM

Match 7 - Zimbabwe vs Uganda, Achimota Complex, Ghana, 7:20 PM

Match 8 - Kenya vs Rwanda, Achimota Complex B, Ghana, 7:20 PM

Sunday, March 10

Match 9 - Tanzania vs Namibia, Achimota Complex, Ghana, 3:00 PM

Match 10 - Nigeria vs South Africa, Achimota Complex B, Ghana, 3:00 PM

Match 11 - Kenya vs Zimbabwe, Achimota Complex, Ghana, 3:00 PM

Match 12 - Rwanda vs Uganda, Achimota Complex B, Ghana, 3:00 PM

Monday, March 11

Semi-Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, Achimota Complex, Ghana, 3:00 PM

Semi-Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, Achimota Complex, Ghana, 7:20 PM

Wednesday, March 13

Bronze Medal Play-off - TBC vs TBC, Achimota Complex, Ghana, 3:00 PM

Gold Medal - TBC vs TBC, Achimota Complex, Ghana, 7:20 PM

Women's African Games 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming - FanCode

Live Telecast - N/A

Women's African Games 2024: Full Squads

South Africa Women

Nobulumko Baneti, Joy Botha, Annerie Dercksen, Jenna Evans, Ghandi Jafta, Leah Jones, Simone Lourens, Karabo Meso, Seshine Naidu, Kayla Reyneke, Nondumiso Shangase, Miane Smith, Faye Tunnicliffe, Jane Winster, and Caitlin Wyngaard.

Namibia Women

Biance Manuel, Edelle Van Zyl, Jurriene Diergaardt, Naomi Benjamin, Saima Tuhadeleni, Kayleen Green, Mekelaye Mwatile, Wilka Mwatile, Dietlind Foerster (wk), Sylvia Shihepo (wk), Yasmeen Khan (wk), Leighmarie Visser, Rianie Esterhuizen, and Victoria Hamunyela.

Tanzania Women

Hudda Omary, Mwanaidi Ammy, Neema Pius, Saum Borakambi, Saum Mtae, Adolphina Sylvester, Aisha Mohamed, Perice Kamunya, Rahima Kibwana, Tabu Omary, Samu Hussein (wk), Agnes Qwele, Josephine Ulrik, Mwanamvua Ushanga, Saidat Mbaki, Sheila Kizito, and Sophia Jerome.

Nigeria Women

Adeshola Adekunle, Esther Sandy, Rukayat Abdulrasak, Blessing Etim, Esther Odunayo, Favour Eseigbe, Lillian Udeh, Salome Sunday, Victory Igbinedion, Abigail Igbobie (wk), Lucky Piety (wk), Sarah Etim (wk), Annointed Akhigbe, Christabel Chukwuonye, Peculiar Agboya, and Rachael Samson.

Uganda Women

Consy Aweko (c), Janet Mbabazi, Kevin Awino, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Rita Musamali, Stephanie Nampiina, Evelyn Anyipo, Sarah Akiteng, Marisa Ariokot, Lorna Anyait, Phiona Khulume, Gloria Obukor, Sarah Walaza, Esther Iloku, and Immaculate Nandera.

Zimbabwe Women

Mary-Anne Musonda, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Nomvelo Sibanda, Kelis Ndhlovu, Chiyedza Dhururu, Loreen Tshuma, Nyasha Gwanzura, Francisca Chipare, Lindokuhle Mabhera, Modester Mupachikwa, Kudzai Chigora, and Pellagia Mujaji.

Rwanda Women

Alice Ikuzwe, Belise Murekatete, Gisele Ishimwe, Geovanis Uwase, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Bimenyimana, Marie Tumukunde, Flora Irakoze (wk), Merveille Uwase (wk), Clarisse Umutoniwase, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Rosine Irera, and Sylvia Usabyimana.

Kenya Women

Esther Wachira (c), Melvin Khagoitsa, Venasa Ooko, Lavendah Idambo, Flavia Odhiambo, Charity Muthoni, Veronica Abuga, Kreeshna Mehta, Jemimah Ndanu, Ann Wangui, Mercy Sifuna, Kelvia Achieno, Judith Ajambo, and Edith Waithaka.

