Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Final, India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The final of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 is set to take place on Saturday, October 15. India Women will lock horns against Sri Lanka Women at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

India Women faced Thailand Women in their semi-final clash and defeated them comprehensively to enter the final. They finished the league stages at the top of the table and are one of the favorites to lift the title.

After being asked to bat first, India Women posted 148 on the board, thanks to contributions from Shafali Verma (42) and Harmanpreet Kaur (36). The bowlers then bowled brilliantly and restricted Thailand Women to 74 to win the game by 74 runs. Deepti Sharma finished with figures of 3/7 in her four overs. The Indian Women will look to repeat their performance against the Lankan side in the final.

Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, finished in the league stages in the second position. They beat Pakistan in their semi-final clash, which was a nail-biting contest. The Lankan Women held their nerves to finish on the winning side.

Batting first, Sri Lanka Women scored 122 in their 20 overs, with Harshitha Madavi top-scoring with 35. The bowlers stepped up and bowled fantastically to take the game down to the wire. With nine required from the last over, Achini Kulasuriya held her nerves to defend it successfully to win the game by one run. They will be riding with confidence and will be eager to perform at their best for one final time.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details:

Match: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Final, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 15, 2022, Saturday, 01.00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. New ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface. The batters will have to be on their toes early in their innings. Once set, they can start playing their strokes freely.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sylhet is expected to range between 23 and 33 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Probable XIs

India Women

Indian Women beat Thailand Women comprehensively in their last game and don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women won a nail-biting contest against Pakistan Women in the second semi-final and expect them to field the same XI in the final.

Probable XI

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Prediction

India Women and Sri Lanka Women are the deserving finalists of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022. Both sides are well-balanced units and expect a cracking contest in the final on Saturday.

India Women have a good balance to their side and expect them to lift the title.

Prediction: India Women to win this encounter.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

