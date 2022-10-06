Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 12, Thailand Women vs United Arab Emirates Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 12 of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will see Thailand Women facing United Arab Emirates Women on Friday (October 7) at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Thailand Women caused an upset in their last game, beating Pakistan Women in a thriller. After losing the first two games, they bounced back to register their first win of the competition.

The Thai bowlers were clincal with their bowling efforts and restricted Pakistan Women to 116/5 at the end of their 20 overs. Sornnarin Tippoch finished with figures of 2/20 in her four overs. Natthakan Chantham led the charge while chasing as she scored 61 at the top of the order and helped Thailand chase down the total with one ball to spare.

They will be riding with confidence after this win and will look to replicate their performance in this clash.

UAE Women, on the other hand, are also coming off a win in their previous fixture. They lost their first two games but turned the tables to beat Malaysia Women in to grab their first points.

The UAE bowlers bowled well and never allowed the Malaysian batters to break free as they managed to score only 88 in their 20 overs. Theertha Satish played a fantastic knock and remained unbeaten on 62 to guide her side across the line in the last over with seven wickets in hand. They will be hoping to carry forward their winning momentum while facing Thailand Women on Friday.

Thailand Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Details:

Match: Thailand Women vs United Arab Emirates Women, Match 12, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 7th 2022, Friday, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Thailand Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is slow in nature. The spinners will extract turn off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes early in their innings. Once set, they can play their strokes freely.

Thailand Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Weather Forecast

The temperature on Friday is expected to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Thailand Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Probable XIs

Thailand Women

Probable XI

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Nattaya Boochatham, Thipatcha Putthawong, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi

United Arab Emirates Women

Probable XI

Theertha Satish, Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Khushi Sharma, Chaya Mughal (c), Priyanjali Jain (wk), Indhuja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh, Siya Gokhale, Mahika Gaur

Thailand Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their respective previous fixtures and will be eager to carry forward their winning momentum. It will be a cracker of a contest as both are well-balanced units.

However, Thailand have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Thailand Women to win this encounter

Thailand Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

