Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 14, Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka Women will take on Malaysia Women in the 14th match of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 on Saturday (October 8). The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will continue to host the games of the competition.

Sri Lanka Women lost their opening game against India Women but turned the tables around to win their next two fixtures, grabbing four points in the process. They faced Thailand Women in their last game and defeated them convincingly.

Batting first, the Lankan side posted 156 on the board, thanks to a fantastic knock from Harshitha Madavi (81). The bowlers then restricted Thailand Women to 107 to win the game by 49 runs. The Lankan side will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Malaysia Women, meanwhile, are struggling in the competition. They have played four games so far and are yet to win a single game. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. The side lost to Bangladesh Women in their previous fixture.

After being asked to bowl first, the Malaysian bowlers did a fine job of restricting Bangladesh Women to 129. The batters faltered as they never got going in the chase and were bundled out on 41, losing the game by 88 runs. They will have to be at their absolute best to challenge the Lankan side on Saturday.

Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women, Match 14, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 8, 2022, Saturday, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is a spin-friendly track. The spinners can extract some turn from the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting on this surface. Fans can expect a low-scoring affair at this venue.

Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sylhet is expected to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius. There is a 40% chance of rain predicted on Saturday and fans might witness rain interruptions during the course of the game.

Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Women

Probable XI

Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Oshadi Ranasinghe.

Malaysia Women

Probable XI

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Mas Elysa, Sasha Azmi, Aisya Eleesa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Aina Najwa (wk), Nur Arianna Natsya, Nur Dania Syuhada, Noor Hayati Zakaria.

Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women Match Prediction

Sri Lanka Women have won two successive games after losing their first encounter. Malaysia Women are yet to win a single game in the competition and will have to bring out their A-game to come out on top while facing Sri Lanka Women.

Sri Lanka looks strong on paper and fans expect them to breeze past Malaysia on Saturday.

Prediction: Sri Lanka Women to win this encounter

Sri Lanka Women vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

